Columbia Ranks in 2026’s Top 15 Happiest Cities in America – WalletHub Study External Inbox

With the International Day of Happiness approaching on March 20, the personal-finance company WalletHub has released its report on 2026’sHappiest Cities in America, along with expert insights, to determine which cities offer the best conditions for Americans’ mental and physical well-being.
To compile the rankings, WalletHub evaluated more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities using 29 key indicators of happiness. The data set ranges from the depression rate to the income-growth rate to the average leisure time spent per day.
Happiness in Columbia (1=Happiest, 91=Avg.):
- Overall Rank: 13th
- 34th – Depression Rate
- 10th – Suicide Rate
- 6th – Sports-Participation Rate
- 31st – Separation & Divorce Rate
- 2nd – Life Expectancy
