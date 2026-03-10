(https://www.howardcountymd.gov)

Columbia Ranks in 2026’s Top 15 Happiest Cities in America – WalletHub Study External Inbox

Press Release

With the International Day of Happiness approaching on March 20, the personal-finance company WalletHub has released its report on 2026’sHappiest Cities in America, along with expert insights, to determine which cities offer the best conditions for Americans’ mental and physical well-being.

To compile the rankings, WalletHub evaluated more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities using 29 key indicators of happiness. The data set ranges from the depression rate to the income-growth rate to the average leisure time spent per day.

Happiness in Columbia (1=Happiest, 91=Avg.):

  • Overall Rank: 13th
  • 34th – Depression Rate
  • 10th – Suicide Rate
  • 6th – Sports-Participation Rate
  • 31st – Separation & Divorce Rate
  • 2nd – Life Expectancy

For the full report, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/happiest-places-to-live/32619

