Columbia Ranks in 2026’s Top 15 Happiest Cities in America – WalletHub Study External Inbox

With the International Day of Happiness approaching on March 20, the personal-finance company WalletHub has released its report on 2026’sHappiest Cities in America, along with expert insights, to determine which cities offer the best conditions for Americans’ mental and physical well-being.

To compile the rankings, WalletHub evaluated more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities using 29 key indicators of happiness. The data set ranges from the depression rate to the income-growth rate to the average leisure time spent per day.

Happiness in Columbia (1=Happiest, 91=Avg.):

Overall Rank: 13 th

34 th – Depression Rate

– Depression Rate 10 th – Suicide Rate

– Suicide Rate 6 th – Sports-Participation Rate

– Sports-Participation Rate 31 st – Separation & Divorce Rate

– Separation & Divorce Rate 2nd – Life Expectancy

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/ happiest-places-to-live/32619