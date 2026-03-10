Baltimore Humane Society-Pets of the Week

We hope you had a great weekend like we did! Our Black Tie & Tails event was an amazing night—great times were had, and it was wonderful to see so many people dressed up with their pups while helping raise funds for our shelter animals.

Stay tuned to our Facebook as pictures from our photographers are coming shortly!

Now meet our Pets of the Week: Captain Carrot and Zeke! These two very good boys are looking for loving homes—and to help them find their perfect families, we’ve included graphics on this email for you to share. Their adoption fees are waived for this week!

Upcoming events:

This Weekend (March 14 & 15: 9am – 4pm both days): Crab & Mallet All-Breed Cat Show & Adoption Event

We’ll be bringing some of our adoptable cats, so stop by and possibly meet your purrfect match! Donations will also be accepted for our Bmore Kind Pet Food Bank, helping pets and families in need across our community.



Event details: bmorehumane.org/event/crab- mallet-all-breed-cat-show- adoption-event/

Gilchrist Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Celebration

Join us as we honor and celebrate Vietnam Veterans on Sunday, March 22 from 11am – 3pm. We’re proud to participate in this meaningful community event. We will have an info table on site of all of our programs and services.



Event details: bmorehumane.org/event/ gilchrist-welcome-home- vietnam-veterans-day- celebration-2/

Thank you for your support! We hope you have a pawsome week!