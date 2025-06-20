When Did Democracy Become Subversive?

One thing that ticks me off more than just about anything having to do with the political climate: when lawmakers or law enforcement and those retired, they almost always say, “both sides have to lower the hostile rhetoric.” Seriously? After some rightwing, indoctrinated psycho nutbar shoots two lawmakers and their spouses, killing one couple, they have the temerity to suggest both sides calm down? Please!

Federal law enforcement, along with sympathetic local law enforcement agencies assisting, are rounding up anyone — anyone — they believe at least looks or sounds like an undocumented migrant. Why?

And yet, newscasters, political pundits and liberal or liberal leaning politicians tell us both sides have to cool down the rhetoric. No, I’m (not) sorry, that’s wrong. One side, the only side that is parroting the extremely violent rhetoric of President Taco needs to STFU and sit down. President Taco, the convicted felon, needs to sit down and stay off his social media, enjoy his golfing — his birthday parade spectacle was a bust — and attend to the business of America … or just STFU.

Now, after those two Democratic politicians and their spouses were targeted in Minnesota, and the former Speaker of the Minnesota House Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were murdered in their home, then Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were shot and are now fighting to stay alive … Now, after all that people are telling us we need to lower the heated rhetoric on both sides? Get real. One side, and one side only is responsible for this level of the and violence. One side.

The alleged murderer has been caught with plans to kill more targets in what Minnesota law enforcement said were targeted assassinations and assassination attempts.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz — in a speech addressing the attacks — talked about the heated political division in our nation. He then said both sides need to lower the heat in our discourse and actions. NO! It isn’t the left that is pulling the triggers; it’s not people on the left peaking and writing with violent rhetoric that is aimed at political and social figures. So no, this isn’t a “both sides” issue.

Should we try to reach out to the MAGA Cult and right wing MAGA sympathizers who make excuses and spread conspiracy theories, for the words and actions of people in and around their cult? No — that’s a complete waste of time. Senator Mike Lee of Utah, who was once an avowed never-Trumper was spreading a conspiracy theory about Marxists plotting and taking out the attacks on the two Minnesota legislators. Marxists? Seriously? But there are the millions who believe that bullshit.

Just an aside: Did you know that on Instagram we can’t call the convicted felon, President Taco, a fat ass? When I clicked on the send button I got the message that my comment could be reported for being nasty. So we’re not allowed to call people names on Instagram and Facebook. Probably not X/Tweeter either.

So, if you want to see someone call the convicted felon a dirty word or two in print, you’ll need to read good copy like what I’m writing. For example: fat ass, lard butt, shit stain, fuckface, Russia Boy, King Bone Spurs — or, just leave it at convicted felon. I know there are more, including several that pertain to his diapers, empty and full.

Getting back to the original point about Senator Lee of Utah and other GOP/MAGA who tried to put the murders and attempted murders on left-leaning or lefty activists: good luck getting an apology from Mike Lee and his daddy, the convicted felon for spreading lies on the backs of a deep, painful tragedy — all to try and gain some cheap political points with the GOP/MAGA base. Oh, and yes, he made fun of Minnesotans getting shot. What a POS.

This is the most corrupt administration in our brief history. The felon and his family have taken billions of dollars in what can be described as bribes. They have been paid millions for crypto currency that that would otherwise be worthless, plus the billions in real estate deals — the world is going to see many more Trump-branded buildings. The grift of accepting a $400 million plane as a “gift” seems so … quaint.

Then there is the Big [word deleted] Bill that would take billions away from the middle and lower income groups and give it to the oligarchs. In the process it would kick tens of millions of people off health care, among other terrible outcomes. One of the worst: adding $3.3.trillion to our national debt. Who would have to pay for that? Not the oligarchs, that falls on us, your children, grandchildren and great grandchildren — not mine, I ain’t got any.

Friday I spent the morning and half the afternoon walking around Downtown Los Angeles looking for the protests — and in case President Taco and Fox (not) News were telling the truth … (lol, lol, lmfao) … Go ahead and laugh, I found it to be a hilarious statement.

The convicted felon and Fox (not) News are, of course, lying. Some places in DTLA were vandalized, vehicles and other items on the streets set afire, but that’s just .015% of the LA metro area, a small sliver of downtown Los Angeles.

BTW: three great neighborhood areas worth visiting in DTLA: Chinatown (“Forget it Jake, it’s Chinatown.”), Little Tokyo and Calle Olvera in El Pueblo de Los Angeles, the Historic Center of the city. Great food in all three and lots of stuff you can buy from local cooks, artisans and others. You know, those little knickknacks that are, for many, annoying little distractions in our homes prompting our friends and family to ask, “Why do you keep that thing?”

My suggested reply:

“Just look at them and smile,

And know they love you”

My thanks — and apology — to Graham Nash who wrote that song for the Hollies, who didn’t record it so Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young recorded it for their stellar album Déja Vu.

Teach Your Children



I went down to the federal building complex in Los Angeles on Friday the 13thmainly to be a part of an important moment in our history, but I also wanted to show and say — and get others to say on camera — there were no riots, the city of Los Angeles wasn’t under siege. Yes, some people set fires and looted some stores, but it wasn’t widespread. I didn’t have to walk around piles of rubbish, or past damaged cars and buildings, other than the graffiti.

The federal building complex was completely blocked off, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, which is where U.S. Marines made their only arrest when a veteran was trying to get in for his appointment.

While there I asked some highway patrolmen where the Marines were, and they said the Marines were in the federal building somewhere. Great idea, I thought because it was hot as … well, as hot as Los Angeles on a hot (nearly) summer afternoon.

With photos and video loading up my iPhone I decided to head back to Sandy Eggo an hour early. I got a tasty burger at a bar and grill inside Union Station, Traxx, and then hopped on the train back home.

This nation is in a crisis. The convicted felon and his minions are destroying the constitution. Government representatives at the local, state and federal level are getting arrested for doing their jobs, trying to inspect and provide oversight to the actions of ICE and other agencies.

California Senator Alex Padilla was detained when trying to ask DHS Secretary Kristi, the Puppy Killer, Noem a question about why her agency was violating the civil liberties of the people it was kidnapping. Noem and her masked thugs want to snatch 3,000 black and brown people per day, regardless of their immigration or citizenship status.

The convicted felon and the criminal organization he runs out of the Oval Office has to be stopped. The only way to do that using the principles of the democracy that nation was built on when the U.S. Constitution was ratified on June 21, 1788 is to organize and peacefully protest, applying pressure to our elected officials at all levels of government. Then vote on April 7 2026 in the primaries to pick progressive and viable candidates and then vote for those candidates on November 3.

Who knew saving democracy would be subversive in the U.S.

There are 20 GOP Senate seats up for re-election and every seat in the House of Representatives. The so-called “experts” tell us it is very unlikely the Democrats will flip the Senate, but I believe anything is possible, like in Texas, Louisiana and how about South Carolina; Old Lindsey Graham has turned into a Warhawk, wanting to start a war with Iran. How about Dan Sullivan in Alaska? He is as lockstep a MAGA Republican as any in the Senate and he brags about supporting that terrible bill that will rob millions of people of their health care as well as everyone’s Social Security, just to deliver huge tax breaks for the very wealthy and mega corporations.

The GOP is split between members that want to start another war in the Middle East and those that oppose it. And as he usually does, the convicted felon is waffling between the two, although his rhetoric recently is increasingly threatening.

Let’s not forget: the prices of eggs and gasoline are still high.

Happy Juneteenth Day.