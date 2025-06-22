An Interesting Summer Ahead

“Now the LORD had said unto Abram, Get thee out of thy country, and from thy kindred, and from thy father’s house, unto a land that I will shew thee: And I will make of thee a great nation, and I will bless thee, and make thy name great: and thou shalt be a blessing; And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee; and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed” (Genesis 12:1-3).

Hence, Abram’s journey from the city of Ur in the land of Chaldea to the land of Canaan begins. The nation that would spring from Abraham is Israel. The promise of a blessing to all the families of the earth was fulfilled at Calvary and in the empty tomb, as Jesus was the sacrifice for our sins, and His resurrection gives us the hope of eternal life.

The promise of blessing or cursing being dependent on their treatment of Abram also holds true for Israel, the nation that descended from him.

The world is in for an interesting summer.

With Israel and Iran (Biblical name: Persia) shooting missiles back and forth at each other, we are in the pure definition of wars and rumors of wars.

Some nations rightly claim that Israel was justified in firing the first shot because once Iran acquired a nuclear weapon, it would explode over Israel within twenty-four hours. Others, taking the side of Iran, claim that Israel made an outright Pearl Harbor type of attack upon Iran.

The big question is: “What happens next?” Will other Mid-East nations get involved? Will the US put boots on the ground fighting alongside Israel? How far are the big guys, Russia, the United States, and China, willing to go? Will 2025 mark the start of World War III?

Meanwhile, a war is still ongoing in Ukraine, wildfires are destroying Canada, the United States has riots going on in several of its cities, Islamists are killing hundreds of Christians in Nigeria, state senators are being murdered in their homes, there is deadly flooding in several nations, and nobody knows how these things are going to end.

One of the signs of the second coming found in Luke 21:25 is, “and upon the earth distress of nations, with perplexity.”

There will come a time when the nations of the earth will no longer know how to address their problems. We can all call for Iran and Israel to stop the fighting, but that doesn’t fix the problem of Iran wishing to wipe Israel off the map.

The same can be said for the war in Ukraine. The world can call for a stop to the carnage, but Russia’s belief that Ukraine is a part of Russia will not come to an end, even with a cease-fire.

The United States is divided by the ideals of what is good and evil.

The world is reaching a boiling point, and no one has any quick answers.

The Antichrist comes as a diplomatic miracle worker. His seven-year treaty “with many” concerning the city of Jerusalem marks the start of the tribulation period (Daniel 9:27). Are we reaching the point of perplexity among nations that will usher in the Antichrist and seven years later, the second coming?

Events should move rapidly; keep an eye on Israel. This summer could hold events of biblical proportions.

Mark 13:34-37, “For the Son of man is as a man taking a far journey, who left his house, and gave authority to his servants, and to every man his work, and commanded the porter to watch. Watch ye therefore: for ye know not when the master of the house cometh, at even, or at midnight, or at the cockcrowing, or in the morning: Lest coming suddenly he find you sleeping. And what I say unto you I say unto all, Watch.”