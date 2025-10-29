This is my first feature in the autumn of the year. I am saddened to see summer end, and really upset about the end of Daylight Saving Time (not Savings). But regardless, I’m here to talk restaurants. So let’s head out.

Let’s begin at Ginza Japanese Restaurant, located at 9616 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, in Valley Center. It is about three miles up from beltway exit 20. The restaurant is open seven days a week, serving authentic Japanese cuisine and catering off premises. Happy hour runs from 3 to 7 p.m. daily. There are two private dining rooms, plenty of parking, a full service bar, dinner and lunch specials, and a new extensive tea menu basically featuring sushi, hibachi, and traditional Japanese favorites.

Diners are seated around a large oven where the chef will prepare your food while you watch and sometimes even participate. For example, the chef might toss you a small piece of shrimp for you to catch. No, no! Not in your hands, in your mouth. One piece of advice, don’t touch the oven….410-363-4636.

We’re moving on but staying in Owings Mills. The next stop is Sushi Q2, located at 10995 Owings Mills Blvd., next to Stevenson University. The restaurant has been at this location since early August, though they have another location at 10999 Red Run Blvd., Owings Mills.

It is open seven days a week. Happy hour is from 3 to 7 p.m. weekdays. There is plenty of parking, online ordering, a very busy carry out, and delivery by Door Dash. There is a party room and seating in the main room for about 70. Before I go any other further, I’m going to recommend the salmon teriyaki.

Menu items include offerings ranging from appetizers, sushi rolls, chef’s special rolls, soup, salad, hibachi, katsu, temaki, maki, yaki udon, yaki soba and dessert…410-356-6818…sushi qq.com

I must have been lazy that day because our next location is just a few doors down, Bucatini Pizza & Pasta. This restaurant just opened. But the owners have another location at Metro Center, which also is in Owings Mills. It is called Times Square Kitchen.

Like the other two restaurants I just mentioned, this too is locally owned, by Julie and Paolo. They both have extensive restaurant experience. The restaurant is open seven days a week. It has plenty of parking, outdoor dining in season, and room for about 30 inside. Patrons can order at the counter and have food brought to the table. You can build your own pasta (just select sauce, pasta and additions).

Also on the menu are sandwiches, subs, paninis, salads, small plates and sides and desserts.

I’m going to recommend the amalfi salad, the meat lasagna, and the eggplant parm as your addition on the pasta…410-250-5330….eatbuc atini.com

Okay. We’re done with eating and are finally getting out of Owings Mills. We’re heading west young man-all the way to Cumberland in Allegany County. Founded in 1787, and incorporated in January 1815, it has a population of about 19,500. It was once the second largest city in the state and is known fondly as Queen City. Today the town measures 10.12 Square miles.

It’s actually located on the Cumberland Road through the Appalachians. History tells us it was once a staging point for westward expansion. It was a popular emigrant trail thru the first half of the 1800s. It was also an industrial center served by roads, rail and the C&O Canal.

Interstate 68 runs through the city in an east-west direction, as does alternate Route 40, the old National Road. The abandoned C&O Canal is now part of the C&O Canal National Historical Park.

Today the biggest employer is the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center. This western town (by the way it isn’t the furthest west town in Md., that goes to Oakland), has come a long way from dust and horses. It is a town doing quite well with tourism.

Some of the attractions you’ll find are the Saville District, Allegany Museum, Cumberland Theatre, New Embassy Arteco Gallery, Gilchrist Museum of Arts, Washington Street Historic District, and the train that will take you to Frostburg.

One attraction on the way out, assuming you take I-68, is the Sideling Hill Road Cut-a man made pass cutting over 300 feet deep. Worth a stop.

And that will take us back to go.