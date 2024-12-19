How to Stay Safe during the Holiday Season and What to Do if Injured

The holiday season is when families get together, friends reunite, and people unwind after a long work year. This period is the busiest time of the year.

While this wonderful time of the year offers lots of fun, you are more prone to injury. According to SteinLaw, a legal firm of injury lawyers, you can get compensation for your injury during the holiday season depending on who caused the injury.

Regardless, you do not have to deny yourself fun to stay safe. This article will explore some ways to remain safe and healthy during this festive period and what to do in case you or your loved ones get injured.

Why are people more prone to injuries during holidays?

Many people usually get carried away by the hustle and bustle of holidays, making them more vulnerable to injuries and criminal attacks―criminals love the holidays.

Some of the reasons why people are more likely to get hurt during holiday festivities, unlike other times of the year, include:

Increased activity

From preparation to actual festivity, the holiday often involves more physical activities than usual. Some of such activities include decorating, shopping, cooking, and traveling, among others.

You will likely travel longer distances than usual during holidays and this can significantly increase the risk of accidents and injuries.

Stress and fatigue

The increased activities during holidays can make it stressful. This can lead to carelessness and poor decision-making, which increase the risk of injury. Stress is your body’s natural response to change or challenge, often manifesting in physical, emotional, and behavioral ways.

When stressed, you can easily get distracted and more prone to injuries. Fatigue can also contribute to accidents during the holiday.

Alcohol consumption

Holiday festivities are times for fun, and it is possible to have too much fun. With no need to resume work the next day, alcohol consumption tends to increase during this time, even for people who do not normally drink.

Similarly, Christmas traditions such as toasting, sharing special drinks like eggnog or mulled wine, bar hopping, and attending parties encourage alcohol consumption.

Financial pressure, family dynamics, and other pressures to create a perfect holiday can lead to stress. To cope, many people turn to alcohol.

Alcohol can impair judgment and coordination, making you more susceptible to injuries.

Change in routines

Holiday activities usually differ from typical daily routines. For some people, this change can result in increased stress, making them more likely to make mistakes and get injured.

You may get less sleep during holidays, which can cause problems with focusing and decision-making. People who lack sleep are also 1.7 times more likely to experience musculoskeletal injury.

Environmental hazards

Snow, sleet, or ice can cause extremely dangerous road conditions during holidays. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimated that over 498 fatal traffic crashes and an estimated 32,213 injuries occur during winter because of snow/sleet conditions.

Shopping malls get more traffic than usual during Christmas and New Year; this can increase your risk of injury. Back home, decorations can lead to dangerous situations like deadly fires. Babies and toddlers may also ingest or chew on these decorations, exposing them to injury.

Common holiday injuries and accidents

Some of the most common holiday injuries include:

Falls

During the holidays, there are more activities, which can lead to falls. This includes falls from ladders or unstable surfaces while hanging decorations.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), there are nearly 160 decorating-related injuries every day in the U.S. during the holiday season, resulting in broken bones, concussions, and pulled muscles.

The holiday season is a time for exchanging gifts; with lots of decorations and gifts around, there is a higher chance of tripping. People are also more prone to slip on icy walkways or driveways during Christmas.

Shopping malls also tend to clean more during the holiday season, which can increase customers’ risk of slips and falls.

Fire-related injuries

The risk of fire significantly increases during the festive time of the year. Dry Christmas trees, for example, are highly flammable and can ignite if exposed to a heat source. Damaged electrical cords on gifts can also cause fires.

With many people around and the need to use lots of appliances during the holiday season, there is a higher probability of plugging too many devices into one outlet, which can lead to overheating and fire.

Strains and sprains

Lifting heavy objects like Christmas trees, boxes of decorations, and shopping bags can strain your muscles and joints. Engaging in unfamiliar activities like winter sports, shoveling snow for a longer duration than usual, and intense cleaning can cause strains and sprains.

Automobile accident

The road is usually busier than usual during the holiday season. A lot of car crashes are recorded during this time. This is due to factors such as poor weather conditions and drunk driving. According to the National Safety Council (NSC), alcohol-impaired driving causes over 36 percent of fatalities during the holiday season.

Food poisoning

Holidays mean sharing food and drinks. Sometimes, that might not be the only thing you share; you could be getting the gift of foodborne illness as a bonus package.

Clostridium perfringens is the second most common cause of food poisoning. Its outbreaks usually occur during the holiday season and are strongly linked to food served at gatherings

It can grow in cooked food left at room temperature, and serving meals in buffet style during the holiday festivities can expose food for extended periods.

How to stay safe

Below are tips to ensure you and your loved ones remain safe and injury-free throughout the holiday season?

Travel safely

Travel early to avoid heavy traffic.

Do not drink and drive.

Practice defensive driving and avoid road rage.

Get enough sleep before and during the holiday travel (if feeling drowsy, safely park the vehicle).

Avoid distracted driving.

Decorate safely

Check if your artificial Christmas tree is labeled “fire resistant”.

Ensure all lights are in good working condition by checking for signs of damage.

Avoid overloading sockets to prevent electrical fires.

Use a sturdy ladder and have someone spot you.

Keep decorations away from heat sources.

Toxic holiday plants to avoid

Holly

Mistletoe

Bittersweet

Jerusalem cherry

Other decor with potential poisoning risks include:

Bubble lights

Antique or foreign-made ornaments

Holiday tree

Monitor fire starters

If using a live Christmas tree, keep it well-watered to prevent it from drying out and becoming a fire hazard.

Avoid using lighted candles if possible.

Use a screen on the fireplace when a fire is burning.

Place candles out of reach of children and ensure they are placed away from flammable objects even when mistakenly knocked down or blown over.

Keep a fire extinguisher in a convenient and accessible location.

Avoid food poisoning

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before, during, and after handling food.

Clean and sanitize countertops, cutting boards, and utensils after each use, especially after contact with raw foods.

Use separate cutting boards and utensils for raw meats, poultry, and seafood, and for cooked foods and fresh produce.

Use a food thermometer to ensure foods like meat are cooked to a safe temperature.

Store frozen foods in the freezer at 0°F or below until you are ready to thaw.

Gift safely

Gift children toys rated for their age range.

Do not gift kid’s toys that must be plugged into an electrical outlet.

When purchasing riding toys that require balance, always buy safety gear.

Safely arrange gifts so that they do not obstruct movement around the home.

Discard wrappings and packaging immediately.

What to do if injured during a holiday festivity

A holiday festivity is primarily planned to be a fun time, but attendees are prone to injury. Knowing how to respond can help mitigate the impact on your well-being and recovery.

Get medical treatment

Immediately call for emergency medical services if the injury is life-threatening. If minor, visit the nearest health facility to get adequate treatment.

Report the incident

If the injury is caused by someone else’s negligence, such as a car accident, slip and fall in a shopping mall, food poisoning at a restaurant, or sexual assault at a club or parade, report the incident to the relevant parties (e.g., a hotel, store, club owners, parade organizers, or private residence) and authorities.

Document the scene and gather evidence

If you are physically able to do so, document the scene of the accident. Take photographs or videos including factors that may have contributed to your injury.

Collect the contact information of witnesses. Keep records of all medical treatments, expenses, and related documentation.

Hire a lawyer

Consult a personal injury lawyer to discuss your legal options and pursue maximum compensation for your injury.

Although most personal injury cases are settled, they sometimes go to trial. A personal injury lawyer will provide invaluable representation in court if your case ever goes to trial and help you get the appropriate compensation for the injury.