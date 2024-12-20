Lord Baltimore Hotel Allures with Annual Couture Tree Competition

Over 25 high-fashion trees and a handcrafted holiday market to open to the public this season

BALTIMORE — All that glitters this Christmas season is currently on display in the lobby of the historic Lord Baltimore Hotel. On Dec. 1, the hotel kicked of the holiday festivities with its annual Couture Tree Competition. Crafted by both experienced and emerging designers, this year’s participants include local businesses, nonprofits, and individual artists, with past winners returning to compete. During a private holiday gathering, guests voted on the top designs in two categories: one for individual or business submissions and one for nonprofit entries.

Winning designers in each category received a $500 prize.

Also open for the season is The Holiday Shoppe, a boutique for unique holiday gifts presented by Fleurtopia, a local, women – owned small business. Tempting goodies may be found during regular business hours at the LB Bistro and Bakery.

Though somewhat geared with the feminine eye in mind, staging the display also offers an assortment guy-friendly side-events. Last weeks “Bourbon & Baubles” — a sampling and shopping event with bourbon and additional whiskeys from Michter’s — afforded Marylander’s a taste of Olde Kentucky. And the “Men’s Shopping Night” scheduled for this Saturday, December 21st should spur last minute gift ideas in the artisan’s handcrafted and gift boutique.

“We are thrilled to once again welcome the magic of the season to the Lord Baltimore Hotel,” said Sheila Wiegandt, managing director. “From the stunning couture trees to the delightful finds at The Holiday Shoppe and the cozy ambiance of LB Bistro and Bakery, we invite everyone to experience the warmth and wonder of the holidays with us.”

The couture trees will be on display through the end of the year.

Please enjoy the following photo roundup of the 2024 Couture Tree Competition.