How Stan Polovets and The Genesis Prize Foundation Honor Victims of the Nova Music Festival Massacre

Stan Polovets and The Genesis Prize Foundation honor Nova Music Festival massacre victims by supporting hostages, aiding families, and advocating for justice and remembrance.

The site of the Nova Music Festival massacre in southern Israel remains haunting, and a burned menorah lying amid the ruins of Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel symbolizes millennia of resilience challenged in a single day of violence. For Stan Polovets, co-founder and chairman of The Genesis Prize Foundation, standing at the epicenter of such devastation underscored a painful reality: The Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack marked one of the darkest moments in recent Jewish history.

The visit was a profound experience for Polovets. “I felt sick to my stomach,” he says. But even amid the ashes, the spirit of the Jewish people endures. That spirit drives Polovets to remember, act, and advocate for justice.

Stan Polovets’ advocacy was on full display days earlier in Tel Aviv, where he joined 5,000 Israelis at Hostage Square to call for the release of 101 men, women, and children still held captive by Hamas. It was a rally of remembrance and action, echoing the mission of The Genesis Prize Foundation to shine a spotlight on critical issues facing the Jewish community and the world.

A Decade of Impact

Established in 2013 with a $100 million endowment, The Genesis Prize Foundation has built a distinguished legacy of honoring luminaries who exemplify Jewish values and outstanding professional achievement. The foundation’s illustrious roster of laureates reads like a who’s who of global innovation and cultural impact, from business titan Michael Bloomberg and entertainment legend and activist Barbra Streisand to human rights advocate Natan Sharansky and social justice champion Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Each laureate has demonstrated his or her commitment to social impact by channeling their $1 million award into meaningful philanthropic initiatives, creating positive change across communities worldwide.

Stan Polovets explained the unique model of the foundation: “It is the only organization awarding an annual $1 million to an individual who does not take the money but turns it around and invests it back into the community, often doubling or tripling the contribution through matching donors.”

These contributions tackle many pressing issues, including fighting antisemitism, supporting Holocaust education, and advancing racial and economic justice. By focusing on timely causes, the Genesis Prize and its honorees bring innovation and inclusivity to their philanthropy, ensuring their efforts remain relevant and impactful. Through matching donations, they amplify their reach and inspire meaningful social change on a global scale.

The Genesis Prize Foundation’s impact lies in its philanthropic grantmaking and ability to raise awareness about important issues. By highlighting causes such as the hostage crisis and honoring organizations working on the front lines, the foundation galvanizes global attention and additional resources.

The approach is deliberate because philanthropy isn’t just about writing checks. It addresses urgent needs, brings people together, and encourages change. This philosophy was evident in the decision to honor Israeli nongovernmental organizations in 2024. Among the recipients were groups offering medical care and psychological counseling to hostages and their families and those advocating for their release on the global stage.

Luis Har, a former hostage who was rescued earlier this year, spoke with Stan Polovets at Hostage Square. “Luis told me he feels lucky to be alive and will never stop speaking out for those still in captivity,” Polovets recalls.

As The Genesis Prize Foundation marks its 10th anniversary, its mission remains rooted in honoring Jewish excellence and addressing pressing global issues. The foundation’s laureates and initiatives have demonstrated that philanthropy can drive meaningful change when paired with purpose and strategy.

Jews have faced immense challenges, and Polovets is optimistic about the road ahead. “We can — and must — do more,” he says, urging the Jewish community worldwide to take meaningful action. He encourages donations to NGOs dedicated to freeing hostages and providing care for their families, ensuring these efforts have the resources needed to make an impact.

Polovets also stresses the need to keep the hostage crisis at the forefront of conversations within the Jewish community, ensuring these individuals are neither forgotten nor overlooked. He advocates for leveraging the power of social media and traditional platforms like letters to the editor and op-eds to raise awareness and apply pressure for action. Additionally, he calls for communities to open their homes to hostage families when they travel to the United States, offering them comfort and support during a most challenging time.

Stan Polovets and The Genesis Prize Foundation: Supporting Hostages and Families

The hostage crisis has unfolded against a backdrop of rising antisemitism, with incidents surging worldwide in the wake of the October 2023 attacks. Germany registered 5,154 antisemitic incidents in 2023, reflecting a 95% increase, and Poland reported 894 incidents, a 91% rise. In New Zealand, a December 2023 survey of Jewish parents revealed that 50% of children aged 9 to 18 experienced antisemitism in schools.

In response to these challenging times and the ongoing hostage crisis, The Genesis Prize Foundation has taken decisive action to support affected families and communities.

“This award is not a political statement, and it is not our intent to influence government policy. The Genesis Prize is a humanitarian award, and this year, it seeks to achieve three things — ensure the world does not forget the plight of the captives; provide additional aid to organizations focused on assisting the hostages and their families; and, last but not least, honor the selfless work of organizations that spontaneously emerged after Oct. 7,” stated Stan Polovets.

“These volunteers are an inspiring example of Jewish strength and unity who have already earned a place in the history of the Jewish people and Israel. The 2024 Genesis Prize is a recognition of their indomitable spirit and the inspiration they have provided to all people of conscience around the world.”

At Hostage Square, Polovets marched alongside families of the hostages and international leaders, including Germany’s ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, who declared in Hebrew, “The German government and millions in Germany won’t give up. We’re with the hostages as long as it takes. I promise the families we’re always thinking what else we can do, constantly asking ourselves if there’s more to be done.”

Polovets shared the crowd’s sentiments: anger at the prolonged captivity, disbelief at the global community’s inaction, and admiration for the families’ resilience. “We must continue to keep the hostage issue front of mind in the Jewish community,” he says.

From the ruins of the Nova Music Festival to the determined crowds at Hostage Square, Stan Polovets and The Genesis Prize Foundation reflect the enduring Jewish values of justice, remembrance, and action. Their work is a testament to what can be achieved when those values guide action and philanthropy.