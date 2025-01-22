The 5 Best-Selling Used Cars in Baltimore for 2024
The Chevrolet Equinox was the best-selling used vehicle in Baltimore last year. How does the top 5 list of best-selling cars in your area compare to the national rankings?
This year’s iSeeCars Most Popular Cars Study analyzed over 7.7 million used car sales to identify the best-selling used cars in 2024.
These are the top 5 most popular used cars in Baltimore:
|
Best-Selling Used Cars in Baltimore, MD, 2024 – iSeeCars Study
|
Rank
|
Vehicle
|
% of Total
1- to 5-Year-Old
Used Car Sales
|
1
|
Chevrolet Equinox
|
1.7%
|
2
|
Ram 1500
|
1.7%
|
3
|
Ford F-150
|
1.7%
|
4
|
Toyota Camry
|
1.6%
|
5
|
Nissan Altima
|
1.5%
And these are the top 5 most popular used cars in the U.S.:
|
Best-Selling Used Cars in the U.S., 2024 – iSeeCars Study
|
Rank
|
Vehicle
|
% of Total
1- to 5-Year-Old
Used Car Sales
|
1
|
Ford F-150
|
3.0%
|
2
|
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|
2.4%
|
3
|
Ram 1500
|
2.1%
|
4
|
Chevrolet Equinox
|
1.8%
|
5
|
Toyota Camry
|
1.7%
Some of the key study findings include:
-
SUVs made up 65 of the top 100 most popular used cars in 2024, reflecting the increasing popularity of utility vehicles
-
The Toyota Camry and Honda Civic were the only passenger cars ranked in the top 10
-
Toyota was the most popular brand among top-ranked models
-
Tesla dominated the list of most popular used electric vehicles
You can also see more data in the full study:
-
A full list of the top 100 best-selling used cars in America
-
Rankings for the 30 best-selling used EVs
-
The most popular used car in the 50 largest U.S. cities
“While electric vehicles make up the majority of all-new models being introduced in recent model years, so far only Tesla has managed to break into the top 100 popular used vehicles,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. “We’ll see if the Model 3 and Model Y continue to rise through the ranks of popular used models over the next few years.”
