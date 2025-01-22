The 5 Best-Selling Used Cars in Baltimore for 2024

The Chevrolet Equinox was the best-selling used vehicle in Baltimore last year. How does the top 5 list of best-selling cars in your area compare to the national rankings?

This year’s iSeeCars Most Popular Cars Study analyzed over 7.7 million used car sales to identify the best-selling used cars in 2024.

These are the top 5 most popular used cars in Baltimore:

Best-Selling Used Cars in Baltimore, MD, 2024 – iSeeCars Study Rank Vehicle % of Total 1- to 5-Year-Old Used Car Sales 1 Chevrolet Equinox 1.7% 2 Ram 1500 1.7% 3 Ford F-150 1.7% 4 Toyota Camry 1.6% 5 Nissan Altima 1.5%

And these are the top 5 most popular used cars in the U.S.: