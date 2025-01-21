Annapolis Restaurant Week 2025: A Culinary Celebration in Maryland’s Capital

Annapolis, MD – Annapolis Restaurant Week 2025 presented by the Downtown Annapolis Partnership is set to delight food lovers from near and far with a week-long celebration of the region’s best dining establishments. From February 22 to March 2, 2025, this annual event will showcase the diverse culinary talent that defines Annapolis, offering guests the opportunity to experience exceptional meals at discounted prices.

Now in its 17th year, Annapolis Restaurant Week has become a highly anticipated tradition, attracting thousands of diners eager to indulge in special prix-fixe menus and exclusive offers at participating restaurants throughout Annapolis. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, this event provides the perfect opportunity to explore Annapolis’ culinary arts, with restaurants featuring a wide variety of cuisines—from seafood and farm-to-table fare to international flavors and classic American dishes.

This year brunch is being added into the mix to complement the longtime offerings of breakfast, lunch, and dinner during Annapolis Restaurant Week. Around 35 restaurants are expected to participate including some of your longtime favorites and a few new local restaurants. Reservations are highly recommended during restaurant week.

As Annapolis also has a vibrant art scene, diners are encouraged to book a dinner and a show experience. Local bands can be found at some of the downtown restaurants, and regional and national bands can be found at Rams Head On Stage. Performing arts events during Restaurant Week are being hosted at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, the Classic Theatre of Maryland, and Colonial Players of Annapolis.

Annapolis Restaurant Week Details:

When: February 22 to March 2, 2025

February 22 to March 2, 2025 Where: At participating restaurants in downtown Annapolis and the surrounding communities.

At participating restaurants in downtown Annapolis and the surrounding communities. Special Offers: Prix-fixe menus, exclusive discounts, and special promotions at participating restaurants for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner.

Prix-fixe menus, exclusive discounts, and special promotions at participating restaurants for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. How to Participate: Simply visit www.AnnapolisRestaurantWeek. com to see participating restaurants, menus, private dining options, and to make reservations for restaurants throughout Annapolis, Maryland.

“We’re excited to kick off Annapolis Restaurant Week 2025, and we invite everyone to experience the diverse and talented culinary scene our city has to offer,” said Erik Evans, Executive Director of Downtown Annapolis Partnership. “This is a wonderful opportunity for locals and visitors alike to dine out all week and discover new dining spots and support our local restaurant community.”

For a full list of participating restaurants, menus, and event updates, visit the official Annapolis Restaurant Week website www.AnnapolisRestaurantWeek. com

Don’t miss out on this exciting culinary event—mark your calendars and get ready to savor the flavors of Annapolis!