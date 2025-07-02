6 Signs You Might Need to Call a Plumber

Most people will have to call a plumber at least once in their lifetime. In fact, if you’ve made it so far without having to get a plumbing expert out to your property, count yourself lucky.

But in this case, you might be wondering what sort of scenarios call for professional intervention. What are the signs you should look out for that point towards needing a plumber? We’ve shared everything you should know in this guide.

Your Water Pressure Has Dropped Suddenly

First, if your water pressure is suddenly next to non-existent, this suggests you have a leak or blockage somewhere in (or upstream of) your home, which will need to be addressed as soon as possible by a professional. Before you call a plumber, call your local water company or check their social media to make sure the issue isn’t somewhere within the distribution system.

Drains Are Moving Slower Than Usual

If your drains aren’t doing their job properly and water takes longer than usual to disappear, you might have a blocked pipe somewhere inside your property. While it is possible to unblock a drain yourself, using drain unblocking chemicals or a plunger sometimes won’t be enough to clear the blockage. In this case, an expert plumber like Military Plumbing can troubleshoot and fix the issue quickly.

You Hear Gurgling Or Bubbling Noises

If you can hear gurgling sounds coming from your drains or toilets, there’s a good chance that something isn’t working the way it should. These noises usually mean air is trapped in your plumbing system, which typically happens when a blockage is forming in a drain or sewer line. It’s best to get this checked out by an expert before it can progress into a bigger problem.

Water Bills Have Gone Up For No Reason

Another red flag to call a plumber about is a sudden spike in your water bill that you can’t put down to any change in usage. This suggests you might have a hidden leak somewhere in your system, like under your floor or behind a wall. Even small leaks waste a lot of water over time when they’re ongoing. The sooner you call a plumber, the better chance you have of catching the problem early, so you can avoid water damage and the associated mold issues.

You Smell Sewage Indoors Or Outdoors

There’s nothing worse than smelling sewage inside or outside of your own home. If you’re noticing a bad smell that seems to linger or worsen when you’re using water, it’s time to call a plumber. They’ll help you get to the bottom of the issue and let you know whether it’s something that needs to be addressed.

There’s No Hot Water When You Need It

Finally, you may need to call a plumber if your hot water runs out quickly, or worse, doesn’t come on at all. Any ongoing issues with hot water suggest that your water heater is struggling, perhaps with a failed or faulty component that a plumber will need to repair or replace. This is something else you’ll want to address quickly before the issue can progress into a more expensive repair job.