Baltimore Humane Society-Pets of the week: Aries & Rosie Jane

This week’s Pets of the Week are Rosie Jane and Aries — two extra-special pets who are ready to find their forever homes!

To help them get there, their adoption fees are completely WAIVED. More information about them can be found in the graphics below.

We’re spreading the love this season:

Dog & cat adoption fees are just $14 now through February 14 due to our adoption special- You Can’t Buy Love. But You Can Adopt It!

Here’s what else is happening at the shelter:

Pet Loss Support Meeting – Tomorrow at 7PM via Google Meet

Join us for a compassionate, supportive space to honor and remember beloved pets. RSVP and receive login info: [email protected] .

Black Tie & Tails: Roaring 20s- Saturday, March 7 from 6:30PM – 10:30PM at the Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley:

Get ready for an elegant and fun night out with your dog, supporting the animals you love at the Baltimore Humane Society. There will be a live and silent auction, seated dinner, open bar, dancing, and more! We hope to see you at our annual gala.

Purchase tickets: https://btt26. givesmart.com

Whether you’re ready to adopt, attend an event, or simply help spread the word, your support means the world to us and to the animals in our care.