Ambulances

Len Shindel

Their sirens overpowered

the mill’s wildest percussions,

ram’s horns, shofars,

stirring the flocks.

Our fears tunneled back

to the last gruesome sacrifice … 

Devin’s brains exposed

after his fall. 

Curt, flattened by a massive machine,

hoses spraying away 

blood and bone. 

Not again!

Not again!

Between the sirens and the dread,

resignation ceded to action:

our vow,

the right to a safe job,

pursued and accomplished

in mutuality, 

good works.

Ambulances are screaming

in the body politic.

We tunnel back to prior horrors.

Did the same wagon of martyrdom

haul George, Renee and Alex?

Not again!

Not again!

Between the sirens and the dread.

another solemn vow:

the right to be treated as humans,

pursued by millions,

blaring like a shofar

in the streets,

in the courts,

in electoral combat.

Between the sirens

and the nightmares,

mutuality, 

good works,

Demanded 

as never before.

