Top Things to Do on a Winter Trip to Big White

Are you ready for an unforgettable winter getaway? Look no further than Big White, a stunning ski resort in British Columbia, Canada. With its powdery slopes, charming village, and endless activities, Big White is the perfect destination for winter enthusiasts. In this article, we’ll explore the top things to do on your winter trip to Big White, ensuring you make the most of your snowy adventure.

Hit the Slopes

Big White is renowned for its incredible skiing and snowboarding terrain. With over 2,700 acres of skiable area, 119 runs, and 16 lifts, there’s something for every skill level. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, you’ll find plenty of trails to explore. The resort receives an average of 750 cm of light, dry snow annually, guaranteeing excellent conditions throughout the season.

Explore the Village

The Big White village is a picturesque hub of activity, offering a variety of shops, restaurants, and bars. Take a stroll through the quaint streets, admire the snow-capped buildings, and indulge in some retail therapy. Be sure to visit the famous “Snow Ghost” ice sculpture, a must-see attraction in the village center.

Enjoy Après-Ski

After a day on the slopes, unwind with some well-deserved après-ski. Big White offers a range of cozy bars and restaurants where you can warm up by the fireplace, sip on a hot cocoa or a craft beer, and share stories of your day’s adventures. Don’t miss out on the famous “Gun Barrel Coffee,” a Big White specialty featuring a unique blend of liqueurs and coffee.

Experience Night Skiing

For a truly magical experience, try night skiing at Big White. The resort offers night skiing on select runs, allowing you to glide down the slopes under the stars. The trails are well-lit, creating an enchanting atmosphere as you carve through the fresh powder. Night skiing is a must-try activity for those seeking a unique and unforgettable experience.

Relax in Luxurious Accommodations

After a day of excitement, retreat to your cozy Big White rental for some well-deserved rest and relaxation. The resort offers a wide range of accommodations, from ski-in/ski-out condos to luxurious chalets. Many rentals feature amenities such as fireplaces, hot tubs, and stunning mountain views, ensuring a comfortable and memorable stay.

Try Other Winter Activities

While skiing and snowboarding are the main attractions, Big White offers a plethora of other winter activities. Go for a scenic snowshoe trek through the stunning backcountry, experience the thrill of ice climbing, or take a guided snowmobile tour to explore the surrounding wilderness. For a more laid-back experience, enjoy a horse-drawn sleigh ride or take a spin on the outdoor ice rink.

Indulge in Delicious Cuisine

Big White is home to a variety of exceptional dining options, ranging from casual cafes to fine dining restaurants. Savor a delicious breakfast at the Big White Bakery, grab a quick lunch at the mountaintop Black Forest Day Lodge, or treat yourself to a gourmet dinner at the Kettle Valley Steakhouse. With so many culinary delights to choose from, you’ll never go hungry during your stay.

In conclusion, a winter trip to Big White promises an unforgettable experience filled with snow, adventure, and relaxation. From hitting the slopes to exploring the charming village and indulging in delicious cuisine, there’s no shortage of activities to keep you entertained. So, pack your bags, grab your skis or snowboard, and get ready for an epic winter getaway at Big White.