Serenading You
Slowly searching in the sea of life,
The sound of birth echoes within me that night;
I search for passion, for meaning, for justice
And find gently gliding, the wind among us.
I shake loose sadness, sorrow, and sin;
Lose the death and depression within.
For You came upon me as the sea itself;
Afraid of drowning but could not get enough.
Locked hands like lovers listless and gay
You enveloped me and born me that first day.
Flushed with a purpose You spill fourth Your fire
And, overwhelmed, I am filled with desire.
So sophisticated, soft, sassy,
And sexy, you consume me so completely
That, though I resist as mortals do,
Never doubt my complete and devote love for You.
