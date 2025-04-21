Serenading You

Slowly searching in the sea of life,

The sound of birth echoes within me that night;

I search for passion, for meaning, for justice

And find gently gliding, the wind among us.

I shake loose sadness, sorrow, and sin;

Lose the death and depression within.

For You came upon me as the sea itself;

Afraid of drowning but could not get enough.

Locked hands like lovers listless and gay

You enveloped me and born me that first day.

Flushed with a purpose You spill fourth Your fire

And, overwhelmed, I am filled with desire.

So sophisticated, soft, sassy,

And sexy, you consume me so completely

That, though I resist as mortals do,

Never doubt my complete and devote love for You.