One of the most controversial subjects within Christianity is “Once saved, always saved.” This column’s title, “Salvation is Forever,” shows my stance on the subject.

The first argument I usually hear is, “You mean to tell me that if a Christian goes out there and kills thirty-seven people, God will still take him to heaven?”

Technically, the answer is yes, but it is not cut and dry. My argument is that the person was not a Christian, to begin with.

Salvation comes by faith. John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” But not all faith is saving faith. James 2:19 says, “Thou believest that there is one God; thou doest well: the devils also believe, and tremble.” The devils believe God exists. They believe that Christ died for the sins of the world. In other words, the devils acknowledge the facts. Many people in hell recognize the fact that God exists and that Christ died for the sins of the world. There is a difference between acknowledging the truth and trusting in it.

The blood of Christ saves us. Here are a few verses.

Acts 20:28, “Take heed therefore unto yourselves, and to all the flock, over the which the Holy Ghost hath made you overseers, to feed the church of God, which he hath purchased with his own blood.”

Romans 5:8-9, “But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. Much more then, being now justified by his blood, we shall be saved from wrath through him.”

1 Peter 1:18-19, “Forasmuch as ye know that ye were not redeemed with corruptible things, as silver and gold, from your vain conversation received by tradition from your fathers; But with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot:”

Once individuals trust in the blood of Christ for their salvation, they receive the Holy Spirit, who seals their salvation. Ephesians 4:30 says, “And grieve not the holy Spirit of God, whereby ye are sealed unto the day of redemption.”

Salvation comes by grace through faith. Ephesians 2:8-9, “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.”

If we were saved by works or kept saved by works, then God would owe us a debt.

Romans 4:4, “Now to him that worketh is the reward not reckoned of grace, but of debt.”

Romans 11:6, “And if by grace, then is it no more of works: otherwise grace is no more grace. But if it be of works, then is it no more grace: otherwise work is no more work.”

John 10:28-29 is often used for proof of eternal security. John 10:28-29, “And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand. My Father, which gave them me, is greater than all; and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father’s hand.”

Those believing that someone’s salvation can be lost will claim that an individual can take themselves out of God’s protective hand. The problem with that thinking is that we are all part of the human race, so everyone is included in “no man is able.” No one can take anyone out of God’s hand, even themselves.

Lastly, I’d like to point your attention to Isaiah 53, the Old Testament’s most vivid description of the cross of Christ.

Isaiah 53:4-6, “Surely he hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows: yet we did esteem him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted. But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed. All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way; and the LORD hath laid on him the iniquity of us all.”

Later in the chapter, we read that God the Father was “satisfied” with the sacrifice of His Son as the justification for our sins. Isaiah 53:11 says, “He shall see of the travail of his soul, and shall be satisfied: by his knowledge shall my righteous servant justify many; for he shall bear their iniquities.”

Our salvation relies on the blood of Christ, and the Father is satisfied that Jesus’ blood is the payment for our sins. God the Father would have to become unsatisfied with what Jesus did for anyone to lose their salvation. If that could happen, salvation would be lost to all because he died for the sins of the world. 1 John 2:2, “And he is the propitiation for our sins: and not for ours only, but also for the sins of the whole world.