Popular Games Available at Sweepstakes Casinos

Sweepstakes casinos have emerged as the perfect alternatives for US players who want to enjoy casino-style gaming without breaking any laws. These platforms boast diverse game collections, with titles to cater to varying preferences. So, if you’re considering joining sweepstakes casinos but are wondering about the type of games they have, you’re in the right place. We’ll cover the most popular games available on these platforms.

What is a Sweepstakes Casino?

A sweepstakes casino is an online gaming platform that operates on a unique model. You don’t need to use real funds to play on these sites, as they provide virtual currencies for free gaming sessions.

These virtual currencies usually come in two forms: Gold Coins and Sweepstakes Coins. Gold Coins are only for entertainment purposes. Meanwhile, you can redeem Sweepstakes Coins for real prizes, provided you meet the platform’s terms and conditions.

The Most Popular Games to Play at Sweepstakes Casinos

Sweepstakes casinos like Zula Casino offer games similar to what you get at a traditional online casino. As a result, you’ll find everything, from slots to live dealer tables. Below is a more detailed breakdown of the most common games to expect on such sites:

Slot Games

Online slots are the most popular sweepstakes casino games. Many players opt for them because of their simple gameplay. Providers make slots even more exciting by including features like free spins, jackpots, and megaways.

Table Games

Most table games at sweepstakes casinos are computer-based versions where a random number generator determines the outcome of every round. You’ll usually find variants of blackjack, baccarat, poker, and roulette.

Video Poker

Video poker combines elements of slots and standard poker, making it ideal for players who enjoy both game types. Many video poker versions are available, but some notable ones are Deuces Wild, Aces and Eights, and Jacks or Better.

Instant Win Games

Keno and Bingo are the two most common options in this category. Both are lottery-based games that revolve around matching numbers on your tickets with numbers drawn randomly. The more numbers you match, the better your reward.

Live Dealer Games

Some sweepstakes casinos take the gaming action to another level by providing live dealer versions of table games. These options play out in real time, with an actual dealer handling all the table activities, like dealing cards and spinning balls on the roulette wheel.

Specialty Games

Top sweepstakes casinos have scratch cards where you scratch off layers and hope to match three or more of the same numbers to get rewards. A few sites also have originals created by the sweepstakes casino operator.

Mobile Games

Sweepstakes casinos often work with providers to ensure the games are mobile-compatible. You can play your favorite games on a smartphone or tablet. Some platforms also have mobile-specific games that you can access only from mobile devices.

Sign Up to Play at The Best Sweepstakes Casino

Playing at a sweepstakes casino is the best way to enjoy casino experiences without worrying about strict gaming laws. The best part is that top platforms offer various game types to entertain you all year round! So, find a reliable sweepstakes site like Zula Casino, register, claim your welcome bonus, and you can enjoy these games for free.