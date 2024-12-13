Dog Care Tips During the Busy Holiday Season

The holiday season augurs joy and celebration for families. Having a pet in your clan makes the festivities even more exciting. Your furry friend may keep you entertained as you curl up by the fireplace or host friends and loved ones. However, this phase can also be a source of stress for pets.

Dogs, in particular, are prone to anxiety with strangers around the house. The hustle and bustle of gatherings and changes to routine can make it hard for your canine companion to cope. You must prioritize your dog’s well-being at this time. In this article, we will share a few tips to ensure your dog remains happy and healthy during this festive period.

Maintain Routine and Consistency

The American Kennel Club notes that dogs thrive on routine and consistency. Both make them feel secure and should be a part of their training. However, keeping things predictable for your pets is not always possible. The holiday season, in particular, often disrupts their normal schedules.

You can take some actionable steps to minimize stress related to changes in your pet’s routine. Stick with the feeding schedule as sudden changes can cause anxiety or digestive issues. Ensure that your furball gets daily walks and playtime, no matter how busy you are. This will keep it calm and help burn off excess energy.

A regular sleep pattern is equally important for your canine buddy. Remember that a well-rested dog is generally happier and less prone to stress.

How many hours should a dog sleep in a day?

Ideally, a dog should get at least 12 to 14 hours of sleep daily. The timeline may vary based on age, breed, and activity level. A puppy, for example, sleeps for more hours than an adult dog, and so does a senior. Similarly, larger breeds and active dogs require more sleep.

Create a Safe Space

While a safe space is a no-brainer for families with pets throughout the year, it becomes even more crucial during the holidays. The increased activity in the home may make them feel overwhelmed. You must adopt measures to make your pet feel safe and comfortable.

Setting up a space where it can retreat for a break from the festivities is a good idea. If your dog is anxious around crowds or noise, use a crate or playpen as a safe haven. Ensure they have food, water, favorite toys, and a blanket to feel cozy and secure.

Another thing to take care of is pet poisoning. According to PetMD, you must avoid feeding several holiday-special items to your dog. These include fatty foods, chocolates, grapes, onions, garlic, and meat bones. Toxic plants and small objects may also pose hazards at this time of the year. A safe space should not have these around.

Can I give my dog holiday treats?

Sharing holiday food with your pet might seem tempting as you want to show love to them. However, you must avoid them and stick to their regular diet. Many human foods such as chocolate, grapes, onions, and fatty foods can be harmful, and even toxic for dogs and cats. If you want to treat them, make homemade dog-friendly treats instead.

Seek Help

Holidays are a busy time, whether you host parties or attend them. You may not find enough time to take care of your furry friend. Do not hesitate to seek help from friends or family if available. If not, consider hiring professionals for pet sitting or walking when you are not around.

Pet waste in your backyard is the last thing you want, but it can easily accumulate when you are busy. Hiring professionals to take care of the pet waste removal job is a wise move. In fact, this is something you should not just do during the holidays. Having professionals to clean and sanitize your backyard keeps you stress-free.

According to Scoop Soldiers, it can also make your backyard and home healthy and hygienic. Pet waste can be a health hazard as it contains pathogens that may cause disease in animals and humans.

Supervise Interactions with Guests

According to Wag!, dogs may sometimes develop a fear of people, and interactions with strangers may not be safe. When a dog feels stressed during such interactions, it may exhibit signs like aggression, pacing, excessive vocalization, and escaping behavior. Forcing interactions may not be a great idea.

During gatherings, you must monitor how your dog interacts with guests. Training your pet beforehand makes sense. You can also designate a pet supervisor to manage your furry companion during parties. Let visitors know about your dog’s temperament as some guests may have allergies or fears.

Provide Mental Stimulation and Playtime

Engaging your pet in activities can help reduce stress and keep them entertained during the busy holidays. If you have kids, let them take over the responsibility when you cannot be around. Include your dog in family activities like walks and games. This will help you bond with your pet.

Remember that your pet may experience separation anxiety when you are away or busy with festive tasks. You can provide it with interactive toys to keep it mentally stimulated. Puzzle toys or treat-dispensing toys are good options.

What should I do if my pet seems stressed during festive gatherings?

Watch out for signs of stress, such as panting, whining, or hiding as they indicate anxiety. You can gently guide them to their designated quiet and comfortable space. Allow them some time alone to decompress away from the excitement and noise of the party.

Being mindful of your dog’s needs during the busy holiday season is essential. You can create a joyful environment for your furry friend by following these simple tips. Your pet will be happy and stress-free, and you have peace of mind about its safety.