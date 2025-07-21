Pets of the Week!
Shay Shay & Rue are our featured Pets of the Week — and their adoption fees are waived through Sunday.
Shay Shay is an 8-month-old puppy, full of wiggles, love, and playful energy.
Rue is a loyal, 2-year-old sweetheart who loves her people and is always up for playing or taking a good cat nap.
Upcoming Events:
DogFest presented by Best Friends Fur Ever- Help us spread the word! We’re looking for amazing vendors and sponsors to join the fun. It’s a tail-wagging good time for the whole family, including four-legged canine friends! With tons of fun activities, contests and much more, those attending can expect a great day.
- Vendors — grab early bird pricing while it lasts!
- Sponsors — show your support and connect with over 1,000 animal lovers across the region.
Get involved at DogFest.org
All dog adoption fees are just $50 through the end of July as part of our
Those looking to adopt should stop in and visit us this week. We will be here today from 12–4PM and Tuesday-Sunday from 12-5PM.