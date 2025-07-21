Shay Shay & Rue are our featured Pets of the Week — and their adoption fees are waived through Sunday.

Shay Shay is an 8-month-old puppy, full of wiggles, love, and playful energy.

Rue is a loyal, 2-year-old sweetheart who loves her people and is always up for playing or taking a good cat nap.

We’ve included premade graphics on this email for you to share on your favorite social platforms and are very appreciative of your support.

Upcoming Events:

DogFest presented by Best Friends Fur Ever- Help us spread the word! We’re looking for amazing vendors and sponsors to join the fun. It’s a tail-wagging good time for the whole family, including four-legged canine friends! With tons of fun activities, contests and much more, those attending can expect a great day.

Vendors — grab early bird pricing while it lasts!

Sponsors — show your support and connect with over 1,000 animal lovers across the region.

Get involved at DogFest.org

All dog adoption fees are just $50 through the end of July as part of our

Canine Carnival Special!

Those looking to adopt should stop in and visit us this week. We will be here today from 12–4PM and Tuesday-Sunday from 12-5PM.