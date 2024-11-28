We hope you had as great of a weekend as we did! Our participation in the Chip Chip Hooray Microchipping Event was a huge success—235 pets were microchipped across the Baltimore area at the four participating locations! We are so glad to be able to help keep pets safe and connected with their families.

This week, we’re excited to introduce our Pets of the Week: Turtle and Nora!

Turtle – A playful, snuggly two-year-old boy who loves belly rubs, outdoor adventures, and cozy blankets.

Nora – A six-year-old shy but loving kitty who purrs nonstop once she feels safe and secure.

We ask that you help Turtle and Nora find their forever homes by sharing their adoption spotlights! We’ve included graphics for easy sharing—your support helps connect pets like Turtle and Nora with loving families.

Other Info:

Wags & Whiskers Annual Wish List Drive: We are currently seeking businesses that would like to have a Baltimore Humane Society Wags & Whiskers donation box at their location. Help make this holiday season brighter for shelter pets in need. Contact us at 410-833-8848 ext 212 or email linda.guckert@ bmorehumane.org for additional information and to receive everything you need to get started. We are offering wrapped/unwrapped donation boxes, flyers, and wish lists.

Bereavement Support Group: The Baltimore Humane Society Memorial Park holds a monthly bereavement support group to help you cope with the loss or extreme illness of a pet. Anyone whose pet has died, been lost or is ailing/aging is welcome to join the group. This group meeting will be held virtually on Tuesday, December 3, from 7 pm to 9 pm. RSVP to [email protected] .

*Please note we will be closed to the public on Thursday for Thanksgiving and will resume normal business hours on Friday. We hope you have a great holiday with friends and family.