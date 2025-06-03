We hope you had a wonderful weekend, just like we did! Our Pickleball for Paws event was a fantastic success, helping to support our shelter animals. Now, let’s make this week even better by finding loving homes for our Pets of the Week, Parsa and Jack!

Parsa is a sweet 6-year-old pup who is fun and easygoing. She’s currently enjoying life in a foster home!

Jack is a 5-year-old kitty who is very docile and is looking for a laid-back family to love him.

We kindly ask that you share their profiles to help them find their forever families! This week, their adoption fees are waived. Our operating hours are Monday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Upcoming Event:

Pet Bereavement Support Group-

Our next meeting will be held virtually via Google Meet tomorrow, Tuesday, June 3, at 7 PM. Everyone is welcome to join us in a safe space to share and heal. Please RSVP to [email protected] .