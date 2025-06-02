Rideshare Experiences: Fiery Ride, Flames Rising, Fists Flying

Dat & Dys Function

“No, I didn’t. That’s not true and you know it you son-of-a-bitch.”

This is how the couple entered the car.

I sensed there was some nasty stuff going down as I watched them leave the building and walk toward the street.

They were both shouting at each other, hands pushing and flames rising.

“Get your hands off me. Get away from me before I slam you hard.”

The woman shouted as the man tried to move toward her side of the back seat.

“I’m sick of your shit! You’re a tired lying bitch. I’m done with your ass.”

I watched in the rear-view mirror as the drama unfolded.

The man had his arms raised to protect his face as the woman began trying to hit his head with both fists.

Then the action began.

Bap! Slap! Whack!

The expletives were exploding into the air. They were both slapping and punching each other in the back of my car.

“Hey! Are you guys all right?”

I turned my head slightly to the right and yelled towards them.

The man responded first.

“Yeah, man. We’re good. I’m sure you would be pissed off if your bitch was messing around on your ass. Right?”

Then she screamed out.

“Hey, driver. Don’t listen to this poor excuse of a man. He’s the one messing around, and he’s trying to put it on me.”

She continued by also trying to drag me into the pit.

“That’s one sick mother, right?”

So, there I was.

Right in the middle of the battle with both parties asking for my input.

Which side am I on?

“Look, I don’t have all the facts of what’s going on in your relationship. I just can’t continue to ignore this physical fighting inside my car.”

Silence.

“What are you saying?” She yelled back at me. “Are you telling me it’s okay if he does this shit behind my back?”

“No. That’s not what I’m saying. I’m telling you I will need to stop driving both of you if things don’t settle down back there.”

Silence.

The guy chimed in.

“Hey, man. We’re good. We do this shit all the time. We’ve been doing this same crazy dance for years.”

He laughed loudly.

He nudged the woman.

“Right, right? Come on bitch, right?”

Then, she began laughing.

They continued to push each other, but this time in a childish, playful manner.

This laughing and carrying on continued to the end of the ride.

When we arrived, I told them, “Be safe, take care of each other. Thanks for calming down.”

The man leaned forward and said, “Man, you’re going to miss the best part of the fight when we get inside the apartment.”

They both laughed and left the vehicle with arms around each other to complete their chronic acting out.

Several thoughts raced through my mind as they exited.

Among them, I recalled the refrain of a John Lennon song.

“Whatever gets you through the night, it’s all right, it’s all right.”

Well, maybe.

*********************

My “Rideshare by Robert” blog continues with new stories, poems, and musings based on my published book, “Rideshare by Robert: Every Ride’s a Short Story.”

The book, and the blog, are short fiction and creative nonfiction stories about actual rides, observations, revelations, and reflections on the rideshare experience.

I hope you find the writings informational, humorous, thought-provoking, and filled with compassion for the human family.

My second “Rideshare by Robert” book will include selected blogs published in the Baltimore Post-Examiner, pictures, and new stories.

So, climb in, buckle up, and enjoy the ride.

Welcome to “Rideshare by Robert.”

A place where anything can happen and usually does.

Disclaimer

I have tried to provide anonymity to all individuals portrayed in my writings while maintaining the story’s integrity. The names have been changed to protect the innocent. And, in some cases, the not-so-innocent. I have substituted the characteristics of individuals in my writings to further my attempt to maintain anonymity. Conversations and other details are based on my best recollection and notes. Although I have spent time driving with many celebrities and public figures over the years, I’ve intentionally omitted their names in my writings. I’ve also modified actual locales along with other details, such as when and where the rides occurred, to maintain my objective of rider privacy and anonymity.