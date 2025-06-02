Daytripping: Dining at Cafe Luli, Orchard Market and Cafe, La Tavola, and Greenbrier State Park

Happy that summer is approaching, giving us diners more chances to dine outside. Two of the three restaurants being discussed here offer outside dining. So what are we waiting for, let’s begin.

To do that, we head to Towson, 8815 Orchard Tree Lane (off Joppa Road), and visit the Orchard Market and Cafe. Here you’ll find mainly Persian cuisine, but also Mediterranean and Middle Eastern. However, if you’re unfamiliar with the cuisine from those areas, your server will be delighted to assist you.

The restaurant opened in 1988 and has introduced many locals to Persian food. Open Tuesday-Sunday, with plenty of parking, it’s BYOB, locally owned, and has delivery through various services. The hummus appetizer, mango pear salad, and duck and chicken fesenjune are excellent.

It most likely would be something a little different from what you’re used to in dining out. But well worth the trip…410-339-7700…www.orchardmarketandcafe.com

Let’s now head to Pikesville and the newly opened Cafe Luli in Stevenson Village off of Stevenson Road. Opened by Sara in late April, Cafe Luli offers all kinds of tasty pastries, cookies and cake. When I walked in there was a line. After tasting the banana bread and carrot cake, I know why.

Everything served is prepared on premises by Sara and her staff. Open Tuesday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Most people carry out, but there are tables upstairs and outside. You need to try the nutella croissants, chocolate chunk cookies and muffins.

While there, say hello to Sara….443-452-9278…cafelul i.com

We’re done with Baltimore County, so let’s head directly downtown to Little Italy, always one of my favorite locations ever since my prom dinner was held there. We open the door to La Tavola, 248 Albemarle Street. Luca took over the restaurant in October ’23.

There are daily specials, off-premises catering, Southern Italian cuisine, and seating for about 300 (includes outside tables on Fawn Street). Lunch and dinner are served Friday-Sunday, with Happy Hour weekdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and a private room for functions. The restaurant is closed Tuesdays.

La Tavola primarily features family recipes. Menu items to try, you ask? Okay, how about the Campo Caprino, Parmigiana Di Melanzane, Linguini Alla Scoglio, Carpaccio Di Manzo and the tiramisu. If you don’t know what some of these are, go to their website (see below).

When finished dining, take a stroll through the neighborhood, always something to see in Little Italy….410-685-1859…la-tavola.com

We’re done with the dining portion of the day, time to walk off some of those calories. For that we’re hopping on I-70 and heading to Frederick County, specifically to Greenbrier State Park in the South Mountain in the town of Boonsboro. When was the last time you were there?

What a beautiful setting this is. Highlighted by a 42-acre man-made freshwater lake offering boating and fishing. Also available in the park are hiking, picnic tables, a beach, swim area and campsites. A charge may apply to some or all of these activities. Check by calling 888-432-2267.

Close by to really make it a full day are the Crystal Grottoes Caverns and the Bloomery Plantation Distillery. There is a connector trail to the Appalachian Trail in the park.

Be advised, weekend and holiday visits require a reservation. This is something new at the park. Reservations are also required at Sandy Point State Park. The visitor center is open year-round. There’s also a nature center to see.

For more information, go to parkreservations.maryland.gov.

And so there you have it. Another excursion with Eddie. Now you can rest. But just for a while. I’ll be back with more adventures.