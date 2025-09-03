Old Bay Seasoning is Maryland’s Most Loved Homegrown Brand, Survey Finds.

Survey reveals each state’s most beloved local brands.

McCormick Spices, Berger Cookies + Smyth Jewelers also included.

Infographic showing the top choices for each state.

From O’Neill surfboards in California to Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in Vermont, and Ford trucks out of Michigan, some products are stitched so tightly into their home state’s identity that they’re practically part of the local flag. But which Maryland-made goods inspire the most pride today?

That’s the question MarketBeat.com, a leading financial media company, set out to answer. Surveying 3,015 respondents, they asked Marylanders to name the products that make them beam with state pride. The results were as follows:

#1 Old Bay Seasoning (Baltimore)

The iconic spice blend for seafood and more since 1939. Marylanders sprinkle it on everything from crabs to popcorn – and they’ll swear life just tastes better with it.

#2 McCormick Spices (Hunt Valley)

A global spice and flavor company with Maryland roots. For locals, it’s a quiet point of pride knowing the world’s kitchens are seasoned with a little Maryland magic.

#3 Berger Cookies (Baltimore)

Fudge-topped cookies that are a Maryland bakery staple. Ask any Baltimorean, and they’ll grin – these cookies aren’t just sweet, they’re practically a food group.

#4 Smyth Jewelers (Timonium)

“Where Maryland gets engaged,” a beloved regional jeweler since 1914. For generations, popping the question here has come with a sparkle that feels unmistakably Maryland.

Some highlights from other parts of the country include:

In Arizona, locals take pride in something a bit more enduring than a souvenir treat: PING golf clubs. Founded in Phoenix in the late 1950s, the brand grew from a garage workshop into a global name, yet it remains distinctly Arizonan.

Californians, unsurprisingly, crowned In-N-Out Burger. For them, the burger joint is more than fast food; it’s a rite of passage, complete with whispered tips about the not-so-secret menu.

Coloradans kept things sweet with Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, the Durango-born brand that turned handmade fudge and caramel apples into a nationwide favorite.

Kentuckians, meanwhile, took a swing with the Louisville Slugger, a bat that’s powered generations of baseball dreams and still stands as a symbol of America’s pastime.

New Jerseyans looked to comfort food too, with Campbell’s Soup emerging as their pride and joy. Since 1869, the iconic red-and-white cans have been a kitchen staple, warming families for over a century.

Perhaps less surprising, New Yorkers opted for luxury: Tiffany & Co. For locals, it’s more than jewelry – it’s a blue box that helped define Fifth Avenue as a global symbol of glamor.

And in Ohio, the choice was all about rubber hitting the road: Goodyear Tires, a nod to Akron’s heritage as the “Rubber Capital of the World.”

Together, these choices tell a story of not only the products themselves, but also reveal how people view their states. Some are proud of food, others of fashion or industry – but all see these items as proof that American ingenuity, craftsmanship, and taste never really go out of style.

Matt Paulson, founder of MarketBeat.com says: “American-made goods represent more than the things you buy – they’re part of people’s identity. When someone in New Jersey talks about Campbell’s Soup or a Californian raves about In-N-Out, it goes beyond the product. It’s about pride in where they’re from and the stories those brands carry with them.”