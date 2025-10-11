Image by Barbara Rosner from Pixabay

Len Shindel Poetry 

Restraint

Len Shindel

Never went to war

Don’t know what it’s like

When team members go down,

Bleed out, get shipped home

Like Amazon returns.

 

Don’t know what it’s like

After the clenched teeth,

Fists, tears, memories

To swap vengeance,

For discipline,

Restraint.

 

Restraint,

“Measure or condition

That keeps someone or something

Under control or within limits.”

 

Restraint,

“Unemotional, dispassionate

Moderate behavior,

Self-control.”

 

In this decade,

I’ll trust the warriors,

Who’ve passed the

Strictest tests,

The banished,

The marginalized,

Whose restrained passions

Transform lives and communities,

Not the lawless sons and daughters

Of privilege

Stamping their feet,

Throwing their sippy cups,

 

Telling the generals it’s

Tantrum Time.

