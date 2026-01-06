Baltimore Humane Society: Pets of the Week: New Year, New Loving Homes for Gaia & Big Boy

As we step into a brand-new year, two very special angels—Gaia and Big Boy—are dreaming of going home and making this their best year yet.

Gaia is a sweet 9-year-old dog with a gentle soul. She’s blind in one eye, but it doesn’t slow her down. She loves pets, cozy lap time, lived with cats and it was reported she did well with them.

Big Boy is a charming 1-year-old guinea pig with one eye and plenty of personality. Curious, social, and full of happy squeaks, he’s ready to brighten someone’s days.

✨ Both of their adoption fees are waived for this week for being our Pets of the Week! ✨

There’s no better way to start the year than by welcoming one of these lovable companions home.

Upcoming Events

💙 Pet Loss Support Meeting

Our monthly pet loss meeting is tomorrow at 7:00 PM via Google Meet.

To RSVP and receive login credentials, please email [email protected].

🎩 Black Tie & Tails – Sponsorship Opportunities

We are currently seeking sponsors for our annual Black Tie & Tails fundraiser, happening Saturday, March 7 at the Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley, from 6:30 PM–10:30 PM.

This elegant evening supports the lifesaving work we do for animals like Gaia and Big Boy, and includes dinner, drinks, dancing, and exciting auctions. Plus, you can attend this event with your dog! Check out our sponsorship packet here.

Thank you for helping us give our animals the happy beginnings they deserve. Have a great week. 🐾💛