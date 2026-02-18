Statement of Senate President Bill Ferguson on meeting with Leader Hakeem Jeffries

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Senate President Bill Ferguson released the following statement on his meeting with Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

“I appreciated the meeting with Leader Jeffries this morning. It’s precisely because we want Leader Jeffries in the majority that most members in the Maryland Senate Democratic Caucus do not support moving forward with mid-cycle redistricting that will backfire in our State courts and lose Democrats in Congress.

In addition to redistricting, we also discussed the importance of responding to the lawless Trump Administration through economic, social, and immigration policies. The Senate of Maryland will continue advancing legislation that responds to Project 2025 by protecting Marylanders from this reckless federal Administration as systematically as they are pursuing it, and stands ready to partner with anyone working towards that shared objective.”