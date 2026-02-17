Governor Moore Statement on the Passing of Reverend Jesse Jackson

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Wes Moore today released the following statement regarding the passing of Reverend Jesse Jackson.

“Today, Maryland mourns the passing of Reverend Jesse Jackson—a giant of the civil rights movement and a champion for the dignity of working people.

“Of the many shoulders that we stand on, Jesse Jackson’s were amongst the broadest. He led with love and reminded all of us of our voice and our power. Reverend Jackson was a trailblazer who never waited for permission or to ask for a seat at the table—he insisted on it, and he widened that table for generations to come.

“Reverend Jackson spent his life turning pain into purpose and protest into progress and organizing communities to make those promises real.

“Dawn and I send our deepest condolences to the Jackson family and to all who loved him and were shaped by his life’s work. We pray that Reverend Jackson may enjoy eternal peace and a well-deserved rest.”