Knitted, Crocheted Objects Depict D-Day Events in ‘The Longest Yarn’

GETTYSBURG, PA. — This month, the World War II American Experience in Gettysburg, PA is thrilled to feature “The Longest Yarn; a Thread Through History.” This unique exhibit depicts, in knitted and crocheted objects, a detailed survey of D-Day and the first 80 hours of the invasion.

The exhibit’s 80+ display cases show some of the most familiar scenes from popular history, such as the U.S. Rangers climbing Point du Hoc, paratroopers boarding gliders, a sky full of airplanes, and the village of St. Mere Eglise in ruins.

The project was originally the effort of a few women, primarily from the Carentan area of Normandy, then 114 crafters and now encompasses the efforts of hundreds of volunteers around the world. WWII American Experience is pleased to be one of the three locations in the U.S. to host this exhibit before it makes its way back to France.

The World War II American Experience Museum and Education Center is located about two miles from the Gettysburg National Military Park and Battlefield. A 501 (c)(3) entity, the museum was established in 2022 by long-time Gettysburg residents Frank and Loni Buck, whose vision was to create a museum dedicated to those who participated in World War II on battlefields across the globe and on the home front. In addition to exhibits of authentic and often rare artifacts and vehicles, the immersive educational venue offers a variety of services including group tours, venue rentals, special events, and outreach programs for veterans.

