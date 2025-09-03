Baltimore’s got charm, no doubt.

But that charm comes with old bones. And in this city, “old” usually means pre-1978 houses with lead paint.

Most people don’t think about it until they’re buying their first rowhome in Hampden or renting out an apartment in Charles Village.

But the reality is, getting a lead inspection is one of those things you really don’t want to put off.

And when neighbors swap names about who’s reliable, the same one keeps popping up: Charm City Lead and Rental Inspections.

Why Lead Inspections Still Matter in Baltimore

Baltimore is beautiful, but it’s old. And old homes often hide lead paint, even if it’s under fresh coats of latex.

The Maryland Department of the Environment still finds thousands of city homes with lead hazards every year, and the risks are very real.

Lead exposure, especially for kids, can lead to developmental delays and health issues that don’t go away.

For landlords, the rules are:

“Any rental built before 1978 must have a lead inspection and a valid certificate.”

For homeowners, it’s a smart move that keeps you covered legally and personally.

Charm City Lead & Rental Inspections: Trusted Around Town

Talk about rental inspections, and you can find plenty of them online.

But in practice, not all deliver!

Charm City Lead & Rental Inspections has built a reputation across Baltimore for being fast, straightforward, and tuned in to the quirks of local housing.

What Sets Us Apart:

Quick Turnaround : Same-week appointments are common, and results usually land within 48 hours.

Certified and Licensed : Fully MDE-accredited for both lead dust and full visual inspections.

Straight Talk : If you pass, you pass. If not, they explain exactly why and what to fix: no scare tactics, no upselling.

Local Knowledge : They’ve worked every zip code in the city and understand the quirks of rowhomes, rentals, and renovation zones.

Reports You Can Actually Read : State-approved, clear, and written in plain language.

And it’s not just us saying this; Baltimore landlords and homeowners back it up.

“I have been working with Charm City as a realtor and as an Investor and I’m so glad they are in my life. They are responsible, reliable and professionals. I recommend them 100%.” – Andrea

Other Inspectors in Baltimore

Charm City isn’t the only name in town, and that’s worth mentioning.

A few other certified inspectors also serve the Baltimore area, each with their own angle. For example:

Green Home Logic is known for combining energy audits with lead testing.

Reagan Environmental is a larger operation that covers Baltimore and the surrounding counties, often used for bigger projects.

Eagle Inspection Services is a home inspection company with lead testing available as an add-on service.

These groups do the job, no question.

But when landlords and homeowners talk about who actually picks up the phone, shows up on time, and delivers reports without a wait, Charm City is the one that keeps getting recommended.

Lead Safety Can’t Wait

Lead isn’t obvious.

You won’t see it, you won’t smell it, but it’s still there in thousands of Baltimore homes.

If your property went up before 1978 (and most of them did), chances are lead paint is hiding somewhere inside.

Too many landlords only find out after a failed city inspection. Too many homeowners only learn about it when they’re in the middle of a renovation. By then, it’s stress, delays, and sometimes big fines.

The safer route? Get ahead of it now, before it becomes a problem.

Book Your Inspection

Call Charm City Lead & Rental Inspections at (443) 987-7325 or visit charmcitylead.com to book an inspection or request a quote.

Fast replies. No headaches.

Just straightforward inspections that keep Baltimore homes safe.

Charm City Lead and Rental Inspection

Address: 3235 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224

Phone: (443) 927-6301