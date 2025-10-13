2026’s Best Colleges in Maryland

With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing $24,920 – $58,600 per year, the personal-finance company WalletHub today released its 2026’s Best College & University Rankings report, as well as expert commentary, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.

To help college-bound seniors make the most informed school choices, WalletHub compared nearly 800 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Maryland

1. Johns Hopkins University 6. Washington College 2. University of Maryland-College Park 7. Salisbury University 3. St. John’s College 8. St. Mary’s College of Maryland 4. Loyola University Maryland 9. Goucher College 5. University of Maryland-Baltimore County 10. Mount St. Mary’s University

With that in mind, here’s a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:

School Snapshot: Johns Hopkins University (1 = Best; 6 = Average; 12 = Worst):

1 st – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 12 th – Net Cost

– Net Cost 1 st – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 7 th – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 1 st – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 1 st – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: University of Maryland-College Park (1 = Best; 6 = Average; 12 = Worst):

3 rd – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 7 th – Net Cost

– Net Cost 11 th – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 6 th – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 3 rd – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 2 nd – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: St. John’s College (1 = Best; 6 = Average; 12 = Worst):

2 nd – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 9 th – Net Cost

– Net Cost 2 nd – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 5 th – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 8 th – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 8 th – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 11th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

To view the full reports, please visit:

Best Colleges & Universities Overall: https://wallethub.com/edu/e/ college-rankings/40750

Best Colleges: https://wallethub.com/edu/e/ best-colleges-in-the-us- ranking/40748

Best Universities: https://wallethub.com/edu/e/ best-universities-in-usa- ranking/39704

Key takeaways and WalletHub commentary are included below in text and video format.

“Princeton University is the best university for 2026. It only has a 4% acceptance rate, and 93% of incoming students were in the top 10% of their graduating classes. Princeton has one faculty member for every five students, along with a 97% graduation rate, the best in the nation. On average, during the 20 years following their graduation, people who went to Princeton earn an average of $1.05 million more than people who only have a high school diploma.”

“The best college of 2026 is Swarthmore College, a school with an admission rate of just 7%, located in Swarthmore, PA. For the upcoming school year, 92% of enrolled students graduated in the top 10% of their high school classes, and their SAT and ACT test scores rank among the best in the country. Swarthmore has one faculty member for every eight students and a graduation rate of 94%. Over the course of 20 years after they graduate, Swarthmore grads earn an average of over $750,000 more than people with only a high school diploma. Finally, Swarthmore has a very safe campus, with virtually nonexistent crime.”

– Chip Lupo, WalletHub Analyst

Expert Commentary

What types of universities provide the best return on investment?

“The best return comes from schools that keep costs reasonable while also preparing students for careers. Colleges that provide hands-on learning, career services, strong connections to employers, and support for students – all while helping them graduate with less debt – give the most value for the money.”

Mrs. Tristan N. Jones M.Ed – Coordinator for recruitment and admissions, Langston University, Oklahoma City campus

“The answer depends on what a prospective student is hoping to do post-graduation. For instance, regional schools educate a vast proportion of the student college population and have been successful in job placement post-graduation. Of course, results vary by major. Because of the lower cost of attendance, graduates of regional universities are also able to more readily regain the investment for their bachelor’s degree. On the other hand, if a student is hoping to work for a company that tends to recruit heavily at an Ivy League or other ‘name-brand’ school, attending that school may give the student the best return on their investment.”

Raquel Muñiz – Associate Professor, Boston College

Should college be tuition-free? How else can we work to make college more affordable?

“Although making college affordable is a policy priority for most folks, making all colleges free is NOT the answer. Two-year public institutions, you bet, but not four-year institutions. Why? Because we have a federal financial aid system that, at least in theory, is designed to support lower-income individuals in meeting the financial obligations associated with attending four-year institutions, and when combined with state and institutional aid, there is usually a way forward. For middle-income students, it is a tougher slog, but doable – especially if at an affordable in-state public institution. However, making public four-year institutions free means that the state subsidy all public institutions receive would extend to those who don’t need it, namely, those with wealthy parents. For private four-year institutions, the road is much tougher for middle-income students. While making private four-year institutions free would solve the problem, it would again provide an enormous subsidy to those who don’t need it – mainly upper-income students. In fact, many years ago, a Congressional budget analyst, Fred Fischer, showed that if all colleges charged tuition that covered the full costs of educating students, the extra money received from those paying full freight would be enough to compensate all those made worse off with money left over; in other words, individuals from low and middle-income families would receive additional money to cover the increased costs so they would be, ultimately, no worse off than before. However, the path to a solution like this is fraught with problems.”

Fred Galloway – Professor, University of San Diego

“The idea is attractive from an equity standpoint, but implementation at scale in the United States is complex. A universal tuition-free model would require significant public investment and careful design to avoid unintended consequences such as cost inflation. More pragmatic solutions include expanding need-based grants, supporting income-driven repayment plans, promoting cost containment within institutions, and encouraging alternative pathways such as community college and stackable credentials. These incremental reforms may be more immediately achievable while still broadening access and reducing student debt.”

Jill Channing, Ph.D. – Associate Professor; Associate Director, Center for Community College Leadership, East Tennessee State University

What tips do you have for a student looking to graduate with minimal debt and great job prospects?

“Consider mapping out what you hope to do post-graduation. This includes identifying the general industry or field that you hope to join. Then, identify what schools would be good fits for the type of career you envision for yourself. Apply to a larger pool of schools and consider pros and cons, including location of the institution and financial aid package. All these factors can help you make a more informed decision as to where to attend. Regarding great job prospects, network with others in the field and industry. Build a community with others who share similar interests. There are other factors beyond your control (e.g., the economy), but having a community can help you find your place post-graduation.”

Raquel Muñiz – Associate Professor, Boston College

“I encourage them to make strategic decisions about both their institution and field of study. Research consistently shows that completion is a critical factor in achieving positive returns, so students should prioritize institutions where they are likely to persist and graduate in a timely manner. Careful major selection aligned with labor market demand, early and aggressive pursuit of scholarships and grants, and engagement in high-impact practices such as internships, undergraduate research, and mentoring can also significantly enhance employability… Minimizing time to degree is equally important, as delays not only increase debt but also reduce lifetime earnings.”

Jill Channing, Ph.D. – Associate Professor; Associate Director, Center for Community College Leadership, East Tennessee State University