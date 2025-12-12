Concert Kicks Off New Role for Iconic “Green” Church on Mount Vernon Place

Open to Public for First Time in 10 Years during December 18th Concert

BALTIMORE – On December 18, the iconic Mount Vernon United Methodist Church opens its doors for a Holiday Concert. Acquired this summer by newly formed UNITE Mount Vernon, the famous “Green Church” in the heart of Mount Vernon’s Squares has not been open to the public for more than a decade. UNITE’s mission is to preserve, restore, and explore new purposes for this remarkable and important building – including as a dynamic venue for cultural events.

The Holiday Concert, a first for the iconic Church, features the renowned vocalist and composer Clayton Bryant. Winner of Grammy and American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) awards, Clayton has performed and composed for projects with artists around the globe, including Elton John, Billy Joel, Whitney Houston, and Stevie Wonder. He’ll perform many of his own solo compositions on December 18.

“With its rich acoustics, soaring architecture, and jewel-like stained glass, the sanctuary will set the scene for an unforgettable live performance,” says Jack Danna, president of UNITE Mount Vernon.

“And we are incredibly fortunate to partner with an artist like Clayton for our first concert. Shout out to Baltimore’s own Nagrama Productions for putting it all together.”

Gordon Roberts, founder and executive director of Nagrama Productions, partners with UNITE Mount Vernon to produce the Holiday Concert. Nagrama bringing decades of professional experience in music, film and live event production to the project. The company will provide full-service production support, including audio, lighting, logistics, and artist coordination.

“This building is a masterpiece, not just of architecture, but of the spirit,” said Roberts. “Our goal is to honor its history while giving it new life as a home for music, art, and community. Mount Vernon has always been the cultural heart of Baltimore. This venue can once again become its soul.”

Unite Mount Vernon, Inc. acquired the property from the Baltimore-Washington United Methodist Conference in July 2025. The non-profit will preserve, restore, and repurpose the structure as a sustainable, multi-use community hub, blending historic preservation with creative programming and a commitment to open and accessible use. Nagrama’s involvement marks a major step toward realizing that vision.

Together, UNITE Mount Vernon and Nagrama Productions aim to create a premier East Coast performance destination in the Mount Vernon Place Church, connecting Baltimore’s cultural legacy with thriving creative networks within the City, and re-establishing Mount Vernon Square as a gathering place for artists, audiences, and the broader community.

UNITE Mount Vernon’s first concert has already drawn strong sponsorship support from the local business community, especially those with a long-time commitment to the historic preservation of Baltimore’s remarkable 18th and 19th century architecture.