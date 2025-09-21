Is The World About To Change?

There is a growing fervor on social media that the rapture will occur before the end of September, in particular, sometime on September 25th or 26th.

First, let’s examine the concept of the rapture, and then consider the plausibility of this major Biblical event occurring in the next few weeks.

The rapture is the Biblical teaching that Jesus will appear in the air and either resurrect or remove everyone from earth who has accepted His gift of salvation by faith.

The Bible refers to the rapture in various places, with the most vivid description in 1 Thessalonians 4:16.17, “For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.”

In summary, every saved person who has died since the resurrection of Jesus Christ until the moment of the rapture is resurrected. Those who are saved and still alive when the rapture comes are removed from this earth and taken by Jesus to heaven.

If you are wondering about the Old Testament saints, their resurrection came at the resurrection of Jesus (Matthew 27:52-53).

Will the rapture come before the end of the month? I hope so, but often what we hope for is not part of God’s plan.

One reason many people are pointing to September 25-26, 2025, is that the Feast of the Trumpets occurs on those dates this year. Before we get into the Feast of the Trumpets, let us look at what Jesus said about anyone knowing the time of the rapture.

Jesus’ disciples ask Him about the signs of the end, His second coming, and the end of the world in Matthew 24:3. His answer consumes the rest of chapter twenty-four and all of chapter twenty-five; ninety-four verses in total. The only recorded spoken words of Jesus that are longer are the Sermon on the Mount. The gospels of Mark and Luke give less lengthy accounts of His answer. I’m highlighting the length and repetition of the answer to illustrate God’s emphasis on the topic. When God repeats Himself, He is attempting to get our attention. In speaking of the rapture, in Matthew 24:36, Jesus said, “But of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of heaven, but my Father only.”

Therefore, no one knows when the rupture will happen. However, those advocating that it will occur during the Feast of the Trumpets point out that the feast is a two-day event. Therefore, saying the rapture comes during the feast does not pinpoint a day, nor an hour.

But why during the Feast of Trumpets? Why not any other day of the year? The reasoning comes from prophecies already fulfilled on Biblical Feast days.

The Jews celebrate four Biblical feasts in the spring of the year. Jesus fulfilled all four feasts on the day of the feast.

Passover: Jesus was the passover lamb. That is why John the Baptist called Him, “The Lamb of God.” His crucifixion happened during the passover.

The Feast of Unleavened Bread: Leaven is a picture of sin. Unleavened bread is a picture of sinlessness. The body of Jesus was in the grave during the early days of this feast, symbolizing His sinless life that He sacrificed for us.

First Fruits: Resurrection Sunday, what we now call Easter, is the Feast of the First Fruits. By resurrecting on this day, Christ showed that He is the first fruit of the new life. We know we will be resurrected because the harvest has already begun with Christ.

Shavuot: Fifty days after the resurrection, this is also known as Pentecost. On this day, the Holy Spirit speaks through the Apostles to a crowd that contained people from every nation under heaven (Acts 2:5). This is the beginning of the church.

All four of the spring Feasts had a significant event occur, fulfilling the purpose of the feast. It would be logical to assume that the three fall feasts would also host major events fulfilling their meaning as well.

The next major event on God’s calendar is the rapture. As you read earlier in this column, the “trump of God” sounds at the rapture, and other verses referring to the rapture also mention trumpets. 1 Corinthians 15:52, “In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed.”

Will the rapture come during the Feast of Trumpets? I think it is likely. Will the rapture come during the Feast of Trumpets 2025? Only God the Father knows.

Rather than trying to pinpoint a specific date or year for the rapture, share with others the event’s inevitability and its eventual occurrence. Explain to people what Jesus has done for them: dying on the cross, shedding His blood for their sins, resurrected from the grave, and also what He is going to do: He is coming back to get us.

I am reminded of the last phrase of Revelation 19:10, “…for the testimony of Jesus is the spirit of prophecy.”