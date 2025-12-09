Baltimore Humane Society-Pets of the week

Good Morning,

This week we have two adorable pets looking for homes! Meet Oscar & Apollo.

Oscar- This boy is a chatty and playful 2-year-old who loves treats, toys, and being the center of attention. He’s looking for a quiet home where he can rule as king. With patience and lots of love, Oscar will be a rewarding best friend.

Meet Oscar

Apollo- Talk about an adorable and happy 4-year-old dog. He’s loyal, sweet, and dreams of cozy snuggles and quality time with his people. Found as a stray, he’s ready for a loving family he deserves.

Meet Apollo

Adoption fees are waived for both Oscar and Apollo this week.

Events & Ways to Help

Wags & Whiskers- This holiday season, let’s spread some extra cheer to our shelter friends! Join our Wags & Whiskers Wish List Drive now through December 31. How can you help? Simply purchase an item from our wish list, visit one of our 41 participating locations, and drop off your donation. Your kindness provides much-needed comfort, love, and supplies to animals waiting for their forever homes.

Rescheduled Pet-Loss Support Meeting

Losing a pet is never easy — especially during the holidays. Anyone whose pet has passed away, is lost, or is aging or ailing is welcome to join the Baltimore Humane Society Memorial Park bereavement support group. Our rescheduled monthly meeting is happening tomorrow at 7 PM via Google Meet. Please RSVP to [email protected] for login information.

Thank you for your continued support.

— The Baltimore Humane Society