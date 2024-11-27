Moving to Baltimore? Here are 3 Important Things You Need to Know

If you ever wanted to live in a mid-sized city that’s close to other major metropolises (while still being affordable), Baltimore can be the answer. Now, if it’s the city you’re thinking of moving into, you’re in for an interesting experience.

Of course, anyone thinking of Baltimore as their new home is already aware of the crime statistics. New data shows that juvenile crime has increased by 200% in the last three years. However, life goes on and people raise families and build successful careers here.

In this article, let’s look at what you ought to know before making the move.

1. Getting Settled In

When you are searching for movers in Baltimore, the first thing you want to do is find a service with experience. Remember, depending on the locality, the roads can be super congested. Parking space is nearly impossible to find in some areas because of the row houses and narrow streets. As such, you might need to curry favor with your new neighbors and see if you can borrow their space for a while.

As 495 Movers notes, try to look for a moving service that provides a dedicated relocation coordinator. They can make the whole process that much more seamless and stress-free. With the moving logistics aside, let’s look at some other practicalities.

If you’re still yet to pick out a place, we strongly recommend you find somewhere close to affordable grocery stores. As locals will warn you, Streets Market and Harris Teeter will rob you blind. You could also install the Safeway app, which ends up being cheaper and will save you a lot of money in the long run.

Of course, any conversation about Baltimore isn’t complete without talking about how to stay safe when you’re out and about in the city. Crime is a factor that’s recently led to chains like Walgreens closing three of their stores in the city. Let’s explore this further.

2. Learning How to Live in a High-Crime City

The interesting thing about safety in this city is that it varies not just on the neighborhood level but also at the block level. This means that you can’t say that one location is going to be 100% safe, all of the time. Moreover, places that seem peaceful during the day can look completely different at night.

This is why it’s highly recommended to get a feel for your potential new neighborhood not just in the day, but also at night. Some might even recommend you rent a home in the area before you buy, but that’s not an option for everyone.

According to Neighborhood Scout, Baltimore has a crime rate of 48 per 1,000 residents, one of the highest in the country. At some point or the other, you might have a car break-in. Many people choose to keep car windows rolled down to avoid repeated window repair costs.

Similarly, muggings can occur, especially if you’re walking around with headphones in and aren’t keeping an eye on your surroundings. The usual advice is to not make yourself look like an easy target.

Phone snatching is also becoming increasingly common. So, if you’re riding the train or bus, keep them in your pockets, especially when standing near doors and windows. It’s natural to be a little disappointed at the level of crime in Baltimore but don’t let it take away from the beauty of the city. There are tons of interesting things to do here, which is what we’re going to explore next.

3. What Can You Do in Baltimore for Fun?

If you enjoy sports, you’ll be thrilled to know that this is a city with two of the best venues to watch games at. We’re naturally talking about Oriole Park and M&T Bank Stadium. These venues rank high even when compared to the rest of the country. That said, if you’re more into music, Baltimore won’t let you down.

One of the best resources you can use to keep track of new events is SHOWPLACE, a monthly listing of all the events happening in the city. They have an Instagram and a Tumblr handle that you can follow to stay in the loop.

Baltimore also has a surprisingly rich roster of museums and cultural destinations you can visit on the weekends. The National Aquarium is a no-brainer, but places like The Walters Art Museum are also worth checking out.

Long story short, if you’re moving into the city sometime in the future, try to embrace the experience as much as you can. Yes, the crime statistics are a valid concern. However, as long as you keep your head on a swivel and take precautions, Baltimore can be an enjoyable and affordable city to live in.