Legends Who Shaped the Baltimore Ravens’ Legacy and Franchise

The Legends Behind The Baltimore Ravens

One of the most popular football teams in the US, the Baltimore Ravens, symbolizes a new beginning and a brighter future for pro football in the state. The name was chosen from a list of more than 100 possible nicknames through surveys to fans and club executives. Check out the legends and history behind this popular team’s name.

Legends and Symbolism Behind The Name

The team’s name was inspired by Edgar Allan Poe’s famous poem “The Raven.” The poet is a former resident of Baltimore, Maryland, and he has influenced the location’s history. Poe is renowned for his poetry, which was heavily influenced by his military career. A popular nickname for him is the Artillerist-poet.

Poe’s “The Raven”

As the piece of poetry that heavily influenced the choice of name for Baltimore’s pro football team, let’s check out a summary. Published in January 1845, “The Raven” is a narrative poem by Edgar Allan Poe featuring a more supernatural atmosphere and is praised for its musicality and interesting writing style.

The poem tells the story of a devastated lover reading old lore books to forget his lover’s death. A talking raven visits to antagonize him further by constantly repeating the word “Nevermore.” Poe uses various references from folk legends, myths, and religion. Without going into more detail, one of the most popular interpretations of the main theme of “The Raven” is that it is about undying devotion.

Symbolism of a Raven

The bird Raven is a complex symbol and is used in various ways in different cultures. Usually, a raven symbolizes an ill omen or death. That is due to its black plumes, carrion feeding, and ominous croaking. Of course, there are other ways in which legends and myths use the raven.

Ravens also talk about birds, and in many folklore tales, they represent a prophecy. Additionally, the bird is interpreted as an entity that directly connects the spirit realm with the material world or as a messenger. As an example, poet Edgar Allan Poe’s representation of a raven is, in a way, bilateral. The raven is compared to a prophet, angel, or demon.

Team History

After a long 12-season period, Baltimore’s pro football scene came back to life in 1996 when the Cleveland Browns owner, Art Modell, announced that he would move the franchise to Baltimore. Of course, this move would mean that everything connected to the Browns franchise had to be left behind, and a new one had to be created for Baltimore.

As we mentioned earlier, the name “Ravens” was heavily inspired by poet Edgar Allan Poe’s poem “The Raven” due to his connection as a former citizen of Baltimore. Out of a list of 100 suitable names, the team’s executives narrowed the pot down to 17. Then, different focus groups of 200 football fans further reduced the choices to six.

After that, a telephone survey to over 1,000 fans shortened the list to Americans, Marauders, and Ravens. The final name of Ravens was picked through a phone-in-poll by the Baltimore Sun. Out of over 33,000 voters, more than two-thirds picked the name Ravens. This was the start of the legacy of one of the US’s most popular professional football teams.

Thanks to its selection of outstanding athletes throughout the seasons, the Ravens quickly became one of the most prominent pro football teams, winning two Super Bowls. It even became very popular among fans of online gambling that play on some of the best Maryland betting sites, including betting.us.

Achievements

One of the team’s first notable achievements was its first Super Bowl win in 2000 against the New York Giants. Under the leadership of the then-head coach, Brian Billick, the Ravens won with a score of 37-4. This is a major part of its legacy, as it won a Super Bowl only four years after the team’s inception.

Also worth noting is that John Harbaugh, one of the team’s head coaches throughout the years, and former quarterback Joe Flacco are the first coach and quarterback duo to win a playoff game in their first five seasons in the NFL.

Later, in 2013, the Baltimore Ravens won their 2nd Super Bowl at what was later dubbed the “Blackout Bowl”. This was due to a short power outage that suspended play for 34 minutes. Throughout the years, the team has made a reputation for strong defensive play. This was achieved thanks to the various Hall of Fame players who were part of the team.

While not a specific achievement of the Ravens but more of the whole industry, throughout the seasons, football safety risks and equipment are being constantly reexamined to prevent serious injuries. All of the changes are achieved thanks to input from players and team executives.

Team Legends and Hall of Fame Players

Joe Flacco – he is the Super Bowl XLVII MVP with 22 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers.

Marshall Yanda – the full length of his 13-year NFL career was spent with the Ravens. He has eight Pro Bowl selections, two First-Team All-Pro and 5 Send-Team All-Pro selections. Marshall Yanda is part of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team and the Ravens Ring of Honor.

Rod Woodson – played for the Baltimore Ravens from 1998 to 2001. He has won one Super Bowl title, became a Second Team All-Pro, and was a three-time Pro Bowler with the team. He has 20 interceptions and 306 tackles.

Jamal Lewis – he is a member of the 2,000-yard club. He achieved that in 2003 by making 2,066 yards and 14 touchdowns. This earned him the First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections. Lewis is also an NFL 2000s All-Decade Team member and the Ravens Ring of Honor.

Terrell Suggs – also known as “T-Sizzle”, spent 16 seasons with the Ravens. He became Defensive Rookie of the Year, a two-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler during his time with the Baltimore team.

Justin Tucker – when writing this article, he has the best carrier field goal percentage in the league. He is also the record holder for the most seasons with at least 30 field goals made with eight. He won the 2013 Super Bowl with the Ravens. He is also a First-Team All-Pro 5 times, three-time Second Team All-Pro, and a Pro Bowler for six times.

Ed Reed – in 2004, he was the league’s best defensive player with 9 interceptions, 76 tackles, and two sacks. Reed was not only the terror for any opposing receivers but also one of the two players in the sport’s history to lead the NFL receptions thrice. He is in the Ravens Ring of Honor and a member of the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Jonathan Ogden – he was part of the Baltimore Ravens since their inception in 1996. He played for the team for 12 seasons and became its stalwart offense. He won the Super Bowl in 2000 and became a four-time First-Team All-Pro and five-time Second-Team All-Pro. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 11 seasons and is a part of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Ray Lewis – as the ultimate legend of the Baltimore Ravens, he and Ogden are the foundations of the team’s legacy. Lewis is the only player on the team to be a part of both Super Bowl wins. He was awarded Defensive Player of the Year two times and the Super Bowl XXXV MVP. He was a 7-time First Team All-Pro and a 13-time Pro Bowler. In 2018, he became a Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee.