Isolation Index: 1-in-5 Maryland Seniors Has Had No Contact Since January 1st, Study Finds

Survey of 3,025 seniors living alone equates to 11,507 Maryland seniors who had no meaningful contact in January.

Chronic loneliness isn’t just emotionally painful – research shows it can increase the risk of premature death as much as heavy smoking, making social isolation one of America’s most overlooked health threats. And with the U.S. now facing a nationwide loneliness epidemic, winter becomes an especially dangerous season.

To understand just how widespread the problem is, Choice Mutual, a life insurance agency that specializes in final expense insurance, surveyed 3,025 seniors aged 65+ (who live alone) at the end of January and asked a single, simple question:

“Has anyone checked in on you since January 1st?”

Staggeringly, 26% said no, meaning more than one in four seniors (who live alone) had gone an entire month without any meaningful interaction.

The Top 5 Loneliest States

(Based on the share of seniors 65+ living alone who reported zero check-ins in January)

Wyoming: 50% — 350,471 people Oklahoma: 50% — 695,044 people Louisiana: 44% — 481,833 people Arizona: 42% — 666,117 people Connecticut: 42% — 353,669 people

When compared across the country, the study found that almost 1 in 5 (19%) seniors in Maryland went a full month without any meaningful interaction, equating to 11,507 of those living alone.

What the Rest of the Survey Reveals

Beyond the headline figure, the survey uncovered a deeper picture of winter isolation – one that doesn’t disappear just because someone technically has company at home.

How often do seniors living alone feel lonely during winter?

Every day: 20%

Occasionally: 42%

Several times a week: 8%

Rarely: 18%

Never: 12%

The survey also found that even those living with a partner aren’t immune as 65% admit they still sometimes feel alone despite sharing a home.

Winter really is the emotional low point

A striking 74% of seniors living alone say winter is when their loneliness feels at its worst.

A sense of invisibility

For many, loneliness isn’t just the absence of company – it’s the feeling of fading out of view as 68% say they feel forgotten or invisible during the winter months.

Support networks aren’t guaranteed

29% of seniors living alone say they do not have even one person they can confide in during difficult times.

58% worry their loneliness is already harming their health.

Reaching out isn’t easy

When isolation hits:

28% say they are very likely to reach out

32% are somewhat likely

22% are unlikely

18% are very unlikely

For some, the silence becomes a cycle that feeds on itself.

62% admitted that loneliness affected their physical or mental health this winter.

Finally, the survey revealed that 64% say their well-being would improve if someone reached out more often.

“Loneliness is often dismissed as a soft issue, but the numbers show it’s anything but”, says Anthony Martin, founder of Choice Mutual. “When a quarter of seniors go a full month without a check-in, that’s not just a social concern – it’s a public-health warning light. These are people who aren’t asking for grand gestures; in many cases, a simple phone call or knock on the door would make a meaningful difference. Winter magnifies everything, including isolation, and this data reminds us how powerful small acts of connection can be.”