Iran, Elam, Persia

As I write this, American warships are positioning themselves near Iran. The rumors of war are raging. The buildup of naval and air power is very similar to what happened off the coast of Venezuela before America took President Maduro into custody. Many believe that if there is an attack on Iran, the goal is regime change.

Is what is happening in today’s headlines prophesied in the Bible? The best way to determine this is to examine what the Bible says about Iran’s future.

Persia changed its name to Iran in 1937. It had been known as Persia for thousands of years. In the Bible, when you read of Persia, you are reading about Iran. Also, during Biblical times, the area of southwestern Iran was called Elam. Therefore, when you read in the Bible about Persia or Elam, you are reading about the land we today call Iran.

The big Biblical event, or at least the one everyone talks about, regarding Iran is the prophecy of Ezekiel 38-39. The prophecy of Ezekiel is an invasion of Israel by Russia, Turkey, Iran, Ethiopia, Libya, and several other nations. Israel is vastly outnumbered, but God intercedes and destroys the invading horde. One-sixth of the invading soldiers survive (Ezekiel 39:1-5). God uses this battle to show the world that He is God. I believe the Ezekiel invasion comes early in the Tribulation period (possibly with the 6th seal). Regardless of when Ezekiel’s battle takes place, the result will be that the people of the earth will know who God is, Ezekiel 39:7, “So will I make my holy name known in the midst of my people Israel; and I will not let them pollute my holy name any more: and the heathen shall know that I am the LORD, the Holy One in Israel.”

The current events in the Middle East are obviously not the prophesied invasion of Israel in Ezekiel. So is there another prophecy about Iran that today’s headlines could be leading us toward?

Jeremiah 49 contains a prophecy about Elam that, when combined with current events, makes one wonder whether its fulfillment is only days away.

If regime change is the goal of an attack on Iran, it would need more firepower and would not go as smoothly as the exercise in Venezuela did.

What does Jeremiah say about Elam?

Jeremiah 49:35, “Thus saith the LORD of hosts; Behold, I will break the bow of Elam, the chief of their might.”

The area formally known as Elam contains half of Iran’s military bases. That could qualify as “the chief of their might.” A bow shot arrows. Since they used bows and arrows in Biblical times, that terminology could be interpreted to include any projectile shot through the air, including artillery or even missiles.

Jeremiah 49:36, “And upon Elam will I bring the four winds from the four quarters of heaven, and will scatter them toward all those winds; and there shall be no nation whither the outcasts of Elam shall not come.”

The Hebrew word translated “winds” in verse 36 is a Hebrew word indicating that the Holy Spirit of God is imparting warlike energy. The end of the verse implies widespread destruction because the refugees are dispersed to every nation on earth.

Jeremiah 49:37, “For I will cause Elam to be dismayed before their enemies, and before them that seek their life: and I will bring evil upon them, even my fierce anger, saith the LORD; and I will send the sword after them, till I have consumed them.”

The fact that Elam is facing her “enemies” during this shows us that the “winds” the Holy Spirit is using in verse 36 are physical armies. Another example of God using other nations to execute judgment upon a country is the Babylonian takeover of Israel in the Old Testament.

Jeremiah 49:38, “And I will set my throne in Elam, and will destroy from thence the king and the princes, saith the LORD.”

God will replace the leadership in Iran with leadership of His own choosing.

Jeremiah 49:39, “But it shall come to pass in the latter days, that I will bring again the captivity of Elam, saith the LORD.”

The “latter days” here probably refer to the millennium, when Christ reigns on the earth for one thousand years. At that time, all of those, or the descendants (if generations pass) of those dispersed in verse 36, will return to their homeland and live peaceful lives.

Is America bluffing, only flexing its muscles? Is an attack coming, and is everyone just waiting for the order to go? If America attacks Iran, will it be the fulfillment of an obscure prophecy in the book of Jeremiah, or will it be counted as one of the millions of military operations in history not mentioned in the Bible?

Only God knows, and only time will tell.