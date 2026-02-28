Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) (https://www.vanhollen.senate.gov)

News 

Van Hollen Statement on U.S. Strikes on Iran

Press Release

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) released the following statement on the United States’ strikes against Iran:

“Trump is lying to the American people as he launches an illegal, regime-change war against Iran. This is endangering American lives and has already resulted in mass civilian casualties. This is not making us safer and only damages the U.S. and our interests. The Senate must immediately vote on the War Powers Resolution to stop it.”

