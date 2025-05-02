Essential Car Seat Laws Parents in Maryland Should Know About

Maryland is a beautiful state in the United States. It is known for its busy urban streets with residents and visitors roaming around, so accidents are more common here. That is why Maryland follows strict road safety rules. In particular, they are more concerned about child safety in cars.

If you are a parent, you should know about Maryland car seat laws so that you can protect your children and reduce the risk of injury in case of an unfortunate situation.

In this blog, we will discuss essential car seat laws in Maryland and the consequences of violating them.

Understanding Maryland’s Car Seat Laws

Maryland requires that all children under 16 be properly restrained in a car to reduce the occurrence of injury in a crash. These laws are based on the children’s age, height, and weight. So, it is essential to follow these laws to protect your child during travel.

Here are the key car seat laws Maryland parents should be aware of:

Rear-Facing Car Seat Law

Maryland law mandates that infants and toddlers under the age of 2 must be in a rear-facing car seat. The law also states that children weighing less than 30 pounds must use a rear-facing car seat. Many experts also recommend keeping children rear-facing until they reach the highest weight or height the car seat manufacturer allows.

Forward-Facing Car Seat Law

Once a child outgrows a rear-facing car seat, they must be placed in a forward-facing car seat with a 5-point harness. Maryland law requires this transition for children between 2 and 4 years of age who weigh more than 30 pounds but less than 65 pounds. Even when your child is 4 years old, it is a good idea to keep them in the 5-point harness as long as they fit within the seat’s weight and height limits.

Booster Seat Law

Children should use a booster seat once they outgrow their forward-facing car seat, typically when they are 4. Children must stay in a booster seat until they are 8 or at least 4 feet 9 inches tall. Even after reaching the minimum age or height, children should continue using a booster seat until the vehicle seat belt fits properly across the chest and lap.

Seat Belt Law

Children aged 8 and older or those at least 4 feet 9 inches tall are permitted to use only a regular seat belt. However, Maryland law specifies that the seat belt should fit properly.

The lap belt should rest across the child’s hips.

The shoulder belt should lie snugly across the child’s chest and shoulder

The child must be able to sit back against the vehicle seat with their knees bent at the edge of the seat without slouching, and their feet should be flat on the floor.

Back Seat Requirement

Maryland strongly recommends that all children under 13 be seated in the back seat. This is because the back seat is generally safer in the event of a crash when equipped with an airbag in the front seat. Airbags can be dangerous for young children sitting in the front seat, particularly when they are in a rear-facing car seat. Keeping children in the backseat minimizes the risk of injury.

Penalties for Non-Compliance with Maryland Car Seat Laws

If parents fail to follow Maryland’s car seat laws, they will face fines and other penalties. Police officers will issue fines for improper use of car seats or seat belts. If you are a repeat offender, you may face additional consequences.

If a child is not properly restrained, parents have to pay a fine of up to $50 for a first offense and up to $100 for repeated offenses.

2. In some cases, drivers may be required to attend a court hearing and provide proof that they have purchased a new car seat that meets Maryland’s legal requirements.

Conclusion

Maryland’s car seat laws are drafted to protect young passengers. Parents must understand these laws and install car seats for children to ensure the child’s safety while traveling. Always check your car seat’s expiration date, follow the manufacturer’s instructions, and remember that the law is there for your child’s protection.