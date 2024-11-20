Trump said in a statement this week that Lee Zeldin, the intended nominee for EPA administrator, “will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards,” according to the Washington Post and other news organizations.

Later on Fox News, Zeldin remarked that within the first 100 days of the Trump administration, Republicans will “roll back regulations” that are causing businesses to “struggle” and are “forcing” them to move overseas, according to the Post.

Across the country, activist groups are expecting a complete reversal in climate actions from the current administration, as reported by the Sierra Club. The group says the green resistance movement is defiant and ready to fight back.

Greenpeace pointed out Zeldin’s low national environmental score of 14%. The Environmental Defense Fund plans to watch Zeldin’s confirmation process closely, emphasizing the need to keep up the momentum of the global clean energy race.

In Maryland, activists are focused on the same things.

“We need to make the polluters pay and use those funds to turbocharge clean energy and adaptation measures in Maryland,” DeMarco said.