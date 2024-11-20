By MORGAN LEASON

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Maryland climate advocates are urging the state legislature to immediately allocate resources to climate and clean energy, amid concerns that federal funding will dwindle under President-elect Donald Trump.

A coalition of climate activists and other organizations is worried Trump will reduce federal dollars to Maryland and what that might mean for the state’s climate protection policies.

Maryland’s Climate Pollution Reduction Plan calls for an investment of $1 billion annually into clean energy projects. But this could be hard to meet without the money the state was expecting from a Democratic president.

The advocates are pushing for passage of the Responding to Emergency Needs from Extreme Weather, or RENEW, Act. This plan would collect fees from the oil and gas industry to pay for the effects of climate change.

“To withstand climate impacts and to transition to clean energy fast enough, Maryland needs to increase its source of dedicated funding for climate,” Jamie DeMarco, a prominent climate lobbyist representing the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, told Capital News Service. “The federal government will not be providing those funds under the Trump administration, and Marylanders shouldn’t be left footing the bill.”

A week after the election, climate activists now face the challenge of navigating its implications. Trump has already indicated that he intends to scale back federal regulations and does not share the same priorities as these activists when it comes to environmental protection.

That means that when Trump takes office in January, these climate plans will be on a different footing. Trump is already moving quickly, naming several members of his cabinet, including the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.