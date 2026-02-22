In last week’s column, we discussed the relative importance of our Christian character versus our stuff. The topic sprang from the description of the end of the world found in 2 Peter 3:10-12. The passage uses words and phrases such as “pass away,” “melt with fervent heat,” “burnt up,” “dissolved,” and “heavens being on fire.” The terms “melt with fervent heat” and “dissolved” are used twice. There is no doubt that God is telling us this universe we live in will meet a fiery end.

I find it fascinating that this description of the end of the universe is wrapped inside a question. If we bring the question down to its simplest form, the question is: “What manner of persons ought ye to be?”

One thing about God, when He asks a question, He always provides an answer. Often, the answer is not in the immediate passage or even in the same book in which it is asked. Often, the answer is given in various passages throughout the Bible. This is why God tells us to study (2 Timothy 2:15).

With the what manner of persons ought ye to be question in mind, I shifted into study mode. Thinking that God would answer the “be ye” question, I opened my Bible app and typed in “be ye.” Looking at the New Testament, we can see what kind of person God wants us to be as Christians. In order as they appear from Matthew through Revelation, here is what God tells us to be.

Matthew 5:48, “Be ye therefore perfect…” Right off the bat, we read of one that nearly everyone would think impossible. However, there is a basic guideline in Bible study – when you see the word “therefore,” look in the verses before to see what it is there for. This command to be perfect is at the end of Jesus’ instructions about loving our enemies, doing good to those that hate us, and praying for those that use and persecute us. Jesus is talking about our hearts and how we respond to those who do not treat us well. Perfection here is not speaking of being sinless, but of having the same heart attitude toward others that God has.

Matthew 10:16, “…be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves.” Another, “therefore,” right before this statement, Jesus tells the Apostles that He is sending them as sheep among wolves. Wise as serpents is telling Christians not to be naive. We should not live like the world, but we should have a basic understanding of how it operates. The “harmless as doves” statement goes right back to the first “be ye” and to how we deal with the wolves of this world.

Matthew 23:10, “Neither be ye called masters: for one is your Master, even Christ.” We are not number one; God is.

In a passage speaking of His second coming, Jesus tells us to “be ye also ready” (Matthew 24:44). Christian, are you ready for the rapture? Are you at least working toward the person you ought to be?

The only “be ye” in the book of Mark tells us, “And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet.” This “be ye” has a lot to do with our faith and God’s promises. It is extremely difficult for anyone not to be troubled in times of war or the threat of war, yet that is what God tells us to do. As events lead toward the end times, we must have the faith to know that God is in control, that He has a plan, and that all this mess the world is in is leading to His return and the peace the world will enjoy while He sits on the throne in Jerusalem. Having faith in God’s promises will give us peace even as the world falls apart around us.

In Luke’s account of loving our enemies, he does not use the word “perfect” as Matthew does; Luke says, “Be ye therefore merciful as your Father also is merciful.” Another reminder to have a heart like God’s (Luke 6:36).

Luke 12:29 also reminds us of having faith in God’s Word. The passage discusses how God cares for animals and plant life. He tells us we are “better” or more important than the animals and plants (Luke 12:24). Since God takes care of them, He will take care of us. We should not doubt this. “And seek not ye what ye shall eat, or what ye shall drink, neither be ye of doubtful mind.”

I am at a point where space prohibits me from listing and making a short comment about the remaining “be ye” passages of the New Testament. Here are the remaining “be ye” verses.

Luke 12:40, “Be ye therefore ready…”

Romans 12:2, “And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind…”

1 Corinthians 4:16, “…be ye followers of me.” Also 1 Corinthians 11:1.

1 Corinthians 10:7, “Neither be ye idolaters…”

1 Corinthians 14:20, “…be ye children…”

1 Corinthians 15:58, “…be ye steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord.”

2 Corinthians 5:20, “…be ye reconciled to God.”

2 Corinthians 6:13, “…be ye also enlarged.”

2 Corinthians 6:14, “Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers…”

2 Corinthians 6:17, “Wherefore, come out from among them, and be ye separate…”

Ephesians 4:26, “Be ye angry, and sin not…”

Ephesians 4:32, “And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.”

Ephesians 5:1, “Be ye therefore followers of God, as dear children.”

Ephesians 5:17, “Wherefore be ye not unwise…”

Colossians 3:15, “…be ye thankful.”

James 1:22, “But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves.”

James 5:8, “Be ye also patient; stablish your hearts…”

1 Peter 1:15-16, “…be ye holy…” This “be ye” is mentioned in both verses 15 and 16.

1 Peter 3:8, “…be ye all of one mind…”

And last, but not least, 1 Peter 4:7, “…be ye therefore sober…”

Christian, some may be upset that this column amounts to little more than a list, but this is the list God wants you to be. The question of “what manner of persons ought ye to be” is so important that God plops it down smack dab in the middle of describing the end of creation.

How are you doing on God’s checklist?