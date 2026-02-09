Baltimore Humane Society-Pets of the Week: Looking for Their Valentine!

Love is in the air at Bmore Humane, and Bella and James are hoping you might be the one!

Bella is a sweet, chatty 1-year-old tortie who loves playtime, treats, and cozy relaxation by your side.

James is a fun-loving, energetic 1-year-old guy who’s always ready for adventures—and is totally in love with tennis balls.

Their adoption fees are WAIVED because they’re our Pets of the Week!

Other events & info:

Dog & cat adoption fees are just $14 now through February 14 due to our adoption special- You Can’t Buy Love. But You Can Adopt It!

Black Tie & Tails: Roaring 20s- Saturday, March 7 from 6:30PM – 10:30PM at the Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley:

Get ready for an elegant and fun night out with your dog, supporting the animals you love at the Baltimore Humane Society. There will be a live and silent auction, seated dinner, open bar, dancing, and more! We hope to see you at our annual gala.

Purchase tickets: https://btt26. givesmart.com

Whether you’re ready to adopt, attend an event, or simply help spread the word, your support means the world to us and to the animals in our care.