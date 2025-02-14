Where is Kamala Harris now that we need her?

Yes, Kamala Harris lost the election to Donald Trump. An impressive 75 million Americans voted for her, but it wasn’t enough. Unfortunately, 77.3 million other Americans chose, for a variety of reasons, to re-elect Donald Trump. And now we’re stuck with him for the next four years while he and his cronies do their best to dismantle our constitutional government – in favor of God knows what.

An established huckster and pathological liar, tens of millions voted for him because he promised to make life in our country more affordable. Less than 30 days into his presidency, it is already apparent that he has no idea how to control inflation and couldn’t care less. He said what he had to to get elected and a majority of voters believed him. Now what?

The now what is that our country needs to return control of the House and Senate to the Democrats in 2026. In the meantime, we all need to convince a handful of Republicans in Congress to speak and vote publicly what they know to be true and admit privately. Our country has made a serious mistake. And now we need to fix it.

Minimizing the damage President Trump is doing requires an “all hands on deck” effort by ordinary Americans and established political leaders. Loud and clear, Republicans need to hear to sound of resistance. Republicans in Congress need to fear the loss of their jobs if they don’t respect the founding principles of our Constitution and the rule of law.

And so, I’m wondering… Kamala, where are you? Maybe you want to run again in four years, maybe you don’t. As for now, the 75 million of us who voted for you – and millions more who didn’t but, soon enough, will be wishing they had – need the leadership, direction, determination, and promise that is the sound of your voice.