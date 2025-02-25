What to do in Paros island, Greece?

If you’re wondering what to do on the island of Paros, Greece, and how to make the most of your vacation, you’re in the right place. Paros offers everything you could dream of for an idyllic summer getaway: crystal-clear waters, iconic whitewashed buildings, various bars, restaurants, hotels, clubs, vibrant nightlife, exciting watersports, and breathtaking sunsets.

Whether you prefer exploring the island’s nightlife at a relaxed pace, wandering through charming villages, soaking up the sun on beautiful beaches, or indulging in delicious Greek cuisine, Paros is the perfect destination that truly has it all.

Below, you’ll find all the essential information on making the most of your time on this stunning Greek island, including top attractions, activities, and experiences to ensure an unforgettable vacation!

Explore the town of Naoussa

Naoussa is a must-visit destination in Paros. As the second-largest town on the island and the hub of nightlife, it boasts fine restaurants, luxury hotels, vibrant bars, and energetic nightclubs, all nestled in this picturesque area. Built around a charming port, Naoussa also offers an array of shops, seafood taverns, and plenty of activities to enjoy.

While it gets quite crowded at noon and in the evenings, we recommend visiting early in the morning to witness the stunning sunrise, admire the colorful fishing boats, and capture the beauty of the blue chapel of St. Nicolas. It’s the perfect time to snap gorgeous photos for your social media!

Just outside Naoussa, you’ll find some of Paros’s most beautiful beaches. Monastiri, Kolymbithres, and Santa Maria are must-visit spots, easily accessible by local bus routes or car.

Stroll around Parikia

A visit to Paros wouldn’t be complete without exploring its capital town, Parikia. Located at the island’s main port, Parikia is the cultural heart of Paros. Its traditional Cycladic architecture is truly captivating, with whitewashed cubic houses, colorful wooden doors, narrow stone-paved alleys, and vibrant bougainvillea trees creating a picture-perfect, movie-like setting.

Strolling through Parikia, you’ll discover charming boutique shops, historic churches, the ruins of the Frankish Castle, the Archaeological Museum, the Byzantine Museum, and the iconic church of Panagia Ekatontapiliani. The surrounding neighborhoods are filled with a variety of hotels, restaurants, and cozy cafés, making Parikia an ideal place to immerse yourself in the island’s charm and culture.

Discover the island with a car

Renting a car in Paros is the perfect way to explore the island’s hidden gems that might be inaccessible with public transportation. It allows you to travel at your own pace, free from bus schedules or the expense of multiple taxi rides. The mainland of Paros is stunning, with many off-the-beaten-path locations that are truly worth visiting.

We recommend renting a car for 2–3 days to embark on unforgettable adventures and discover the island’s unique beauty at your leisure.

Enjoy the local gastronomic cuisine

The gastronomic scene in Paros is both diverse and incredibly delicious. Meals are lovingly prepared with fresh, local, and Greek ingredients, and you’ll find these flavors in most of the island’s taverns and restaurants. Some of the finest dining experiences can be found in the charming alleys of Parikia and Naoussa.

Paros offers a mix of traditional and modern recipes to satisfy every palate. Be sure to try local seafood specialties like Gouna, a sun-dried and roasted mackerel, or Kakavia, a traditional fish soup bursting with flavor.

For those seeking variety, the island also boasts many international restaurants with diverse menus, including Italian, French, Thai, and Japanese cuisine.

Visit the infamous Greek beaches

One of the top things to do in Paros is to visit its stunning beaches. With crystal-clear waters, sandy shores, and rocky coves, these beaches create a truly unique and captivating landscape. Some offer thrilling watersports, while others are perfect for relaxation under the summer sun.

Kolymbithres

Kolymbithres Beach is one of the most unique in Paros. Its shallow blue waters and distinctive rocky, lunar-like landscape provide a spectacular backdrop for photos. The smooth, sculpted granite boulders and small sandy coves nestled between them make this beach iconic. Easily accessible from Naoussa, it’s a must-visit.

Santa Maria

Located on the northeastern side of the island, Santa Maria comprises two beaches overlooking Aliko Bay on nearby Naxos. With its azure waters and sparkling golden sands, it’s a paradise for beach lovers. Santa Maria also offers watersports, camping facilities, and excellent opportunities for diving and snorkeling. You can reach it by car, local bus, or boat taxis departing from Naoussa.

Marcello

Marcello Beach is another gem, featuring a serene bay with golden sands and crystal-clear waters. Located less than 5 km from Parikia, it’s perfect for swimming, relaxing, or exploring its rocky coves. The nearby campsite adds to its appeal for those seeking a flexible vacation experience. Accessible by both land and sea, Marcello is also nudist-friendly, thanks to its secluded coves.

Kalogeros

Kalogeros is perhaps Paros’ most distinctive beach, surrounded by striking ochre-colored cliffs. This raw and rugged beach isn’t your typical spot for sunbathing. Its unique appeal lies in the natural clay found along the cliffs, perfect for body painting and exfoliation—or even a fun mud-throwing competition!

Note: Kalogeros is located on the south of the island and can experience large waves from passing ships. Keep an eye out for ferries, and store your valuables safely above the tide line!

In Paros, you’ll find everything you need for your vacation. Stunning beaches with crystal-clear waters, vibrant towns like Naoussa and Parikia, rich cultural heritage, and exceptional gastronomy are waiting for you. From relaxing on sandy shores and exploring charming villages to indulging in local delicacies and enjoying vibrant nightlife, Paros offers the perfect balance of adventure and tranquility. This enchanting island promises to captivate your senses and leave you with memories to cherish forever. Take your swimsuit, hat and sunscreen and have the time of your life!