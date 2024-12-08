Screenshot

Commentary 

Vegas cop yells, ‘suspect red hoodie, it’s the red hoodie’, after Brandon Durham shot by another cop

Doug Poppa

EPISODE 165:December 5, 2024. On November 12, 2024, Brandon Durham a homeowner, called the Las Vegas Metro Police for help during a home invasion. It didn’t go well for him. Durham, 43, was shot six times and killed by Officer Alexander Bookman while Durham struggled over a knife with the intruder, Alejandra Boudreaux, 31. Before entering Durham’s home, the police were aware that the intruder was wearing a red hoodie. Bookman also had contact with Boudreaux the day before when Durham called the police to have Boudreaux trespassed from his property.

