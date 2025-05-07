The Easy Way to Keep Your Artificial Turf Looking New in Baltimore’s Climate

Artificial turf is significantly easier to look after than a real lawn, but that doesn’t mean it’s maintenance-free.

If you’re considering installing artificial turf in your backyard or already have a synthetic lawn and want to keep it as clean as possible, you’re probably wondering what artificial turf maintenance looks like. The good news is that it’s nice and easy, especially since you can outsource the most time-consuming tasks to an artificial turf cleaning professional.

Here, we’re sharing the simple process to keep your artificial turf looking its best, even with everyday exposure to the Baltimore climate.

Why Does Baltimore Artificial Turf Need Extra Attention?

Between spring pollen, humid summers, and debris from heavy storms, artificial turf in Baltimore gets more abuse than it would in a drier region. And that’s not even considering the foot traffic and possibly also pet waste that your lawn will be exposed to.

Aside from leaving your synthetic turf dirty, Baltimore’s weather can also affect its drainage. Over time, the infill on your turf can get backed up, clogging the base layers and creating smelly puddles.

Yes, you’ll need to give your lawn a quick hose-down around once a week, but this won’t fix a problem that’s deeper beneath the surface. If you want to keep your artificial turf at its very best, the simple solution is to invest in professional turf cleaning.

What Professional Turf Cleaning Actually Does

A professional turf cleaning service will provide the thorough cleaning that your turf needs to maintain its quality throughout its lifespan.

An expert turf cleaning company, like https://www.dirtyturf.com/, will treat your lawn to a comprehensive cleaning process that brings it back to like-new quality. Think of it like hiring a professional oven cleaner—you might be able to remove the surface grime with your own tools, but an expert has the equipment and skills to go much deeper.

For your artificial lawn, professional cleaning companies are able to remove pet hair, pollen, leaves, and bacteria from deep within the turf. Most companies will also deodorize the surface and clear the infill, as well as inspecting the base to make sure it’s still draining correctly.

Alongside cleaning, a good contractor should also brush up the flattened blades and redistribute the infill, refreshing the structure of your lawn. It’s best to leave these jobs to the experts, who can give you the best finish without the risk of damaging the turf.

Takeaway: How Often Should You Get Your Turf Cleaned?

Most artificial turf installers will recommend that you get your lawn professionally cleaned once or twice a year, depending on your living situation. There are a few reasons why you might need your turf cleaning more frequently; for example, if you have pets or your garden has a lot of trees and plants.

The best way to know when your turf needs cleaning is to check its appearance and smell. If it’s starting to look matted and smells even after you rinse it, it’s time for a deeper clean.