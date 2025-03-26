Study: Baltimore Ranks 6th among the Cities Where People Are Most Delinquent on Debt

With Americans carrying about $18 trillion in total household debt, the personal finance website WalletHub has released its latest report on the Cities Where People Are the Most Delinquent on Debt. This report identifies the cities where residents face the highest risk of credit score damage and other financial consequences.

To determine the areas where people are struggling the most with debt payments, WalletHub analyzed proprietary user data from Q4 2024 across the 100 largest cities for which a complete data set was available. The ranking factors in both the percentage of individual tradelines that were delinquent and the share of residents’ total loan balances that were delinquent.

Baltimore Stats

Overall Rank: 6 th

Percentage of Tradelines Delinquent in Q4 2024: 14.75%

14.75% Percentage of Loan Balance Delinquent in Q4 2024: 13.80%

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/ cities-where-people-are-most- delinquent-on-debt/134712/

Key takeaways and WalletHub commentary are included below in text and video format.

“Being delinquent on debt can significantly damage a person’s credit score and make it more difficult to get a credit card, rent apartments, or buy cars and homes in the future. People who miss a loan payment should try to get current as quickly as possible. The good news is that for many types of debt, borrowers have at least 30 days before delinquency gets reported to the credit bureaus. That allows people a little leeway to get the funds together and avoid credit score damage, though the issuer will still likely charge a late fee.”

—

“Laredo, TX, has the biggest debt delinquency problem. About 16% of loans and lines of credit in Laredo are delinquent as of Q4 2024, and when all the dollar amounts are added together, residents are delinquent on around 22.4% of their overall debt.”

– Chip Lupo, WalletHub Analyst