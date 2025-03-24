Pets of the Week!

We hope you had an amazing weekend like we did! Our annual Black Tie & Tails Gala was a great time for all!

This week, two special pets are looking for their forever homes—Indie & Basil. Their adoption fees are waived through Sunday!

Indie is a fun-loving, energetic pup who’s always ready for adventure. Whether it’s playtime or cuddle time, Indie is eager to be your new best friend!

Basil is a sweet and affectionate kitty who loves a good snuggle. With a gentle personality and lots of love to give, Basil would be the perfect feline companion!

If you’ve been thinking about adopting, now’s the perfect time! Come meet Indie & Basil and give them the loving homes they deserve.

Upcoming Events:

Spring Cemetery Cleanup Day– Volunteers are needed for our cemetery cleanup day at our Baltimore Humane Society Memorial Park!

Date: Wednesday, April 9

Time: 11 AM – 3 PM (Join for 2 or 4 hours!)

Help with small projects like cleaning headstones, clearing debris, and more! Email [email protected] to sign up.

Have a great day & thank you for your support each week!