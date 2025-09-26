Which Perks Do Prospective Tenants Appreciate Most?

When it comes to renting out property, location and price will always be top priorities for tenants. But beyond those essentials, the perks and amenities you offer can make the difference between a vacant unit and one with a waiting list. The right features not only attract prospective tenants but also encourage them to stay longer, reducing turnover and vacancy costs – and on top of that, your tenants will be more likely to take good care of your property.

Understanding what tenants value most helps landlords and property owners make smart investments that pay off. So what do tenants appreciate the most?

Modern Convenience Features

Today’s renters expect more than four walls and a roof; convenience-focused perks are among the most appreciated. In-unit laundry, for instance, consistently ranks high. Few tenants want to haul clothes to a laundromat or share facilities with an entire building. Similarly, dishwashers, modern appliances, and reliable air conditioning are small conveniences that have a big impact.

Technology has also become central. High-speed internet access is now considered essential, especially as remote work and streaming dominate daily life. Some landlords even include internet in the rent to appeal to tenants who want simplicity and reliability. Smart home features like keyless entry or programmable thermostats are increasingly popular as well, offering both comfort and security. Your property management team can help you research and decide which convenience-related features would be best for your target demographics.

Parking and Transportation Access

For tenants with vehicles, parking is a practical necessity. Properties that provide safe, accessible parking options are more attractive than those without, and covered or secured parking adds extra appeal, especially in urban areas where parking is scarce.

For tenants without cars, proximity to public transportation can be equally important. Easy access to bus routes, subways, or commuter trains makes commuting simpler and can be a deciding factor for those who prioritize convenience and cost savings.

Outdoor and Recreational Spaces

Even modest outdoor features can make a property feel more inviting (and potentially better supportive of health). A small patio, balcony, or shared green space gives tenants an opportunity to relax outdoors without leaving home. For families or pet owners, fenced yards or nearby parks can be especially appealing. In multifamily settings, shared recreational spaces such as fitness centers, rooftop lounges, or barbecue areas create a sense of community. While these features require more investment, they can set your property apart in competitive markets.

Pet-Friendly Policies

Pets are part of the family for many renters, and a pet-friendly property can dramatically expand your applicant pool. While landlords may worry about potential damage, setting reasonable pet deposits or monthly pet rent often offsets those risks. Clear pet policies and appropriate accommodations, like outdoor areas or durable flooring, make pet ownership manageable while keeping your property protected.

Storage and Functional Extras

Extra storage space is one of those underappreciated perks that tenants come to value deeply. Whether it’s a basement, garage, or closet, having space to keep belongings organized improves livability. In smaller units, creative storage solutions like built-in shelving or under-stair cubbies make a big difference.

Other functional extras include secure package delivery areas, bike racks, or even simple touches like ceiling fans. These features may not be flashy, but they contribute to everyday comfort and convenience, which tenants notice.

Safety and Security

Tenants want to feel safe in their homes, making security a critical factor. Well-lit common areas, secure locks, and maintained entryways go a long way toward building confidence. Some landlords install security cameras or controlled entry systems, which provide additional reassurance without requiring tenants to take on the expense themselves. Peace of mind is a powerful selling point, and when tenants feel secure, they are more likely to renew leases and recommend the property to others.

Flexible Lease Terms and Services

In addition to physical perks, flexibility itself is a tenant-friendly feature. Offering different lease lengths, allowing subletting under certain conditions, or providing online rent payment options makes the renting process smoother. Some landlords also find success by bundling services like landscaping, trash removal, or routine maintenance into the rent; these extras simplify tenants’ lives and make the property feel well cared for, boosting overall satisfaction.

Attracting More (and Better) Tenants

While rent and location drive tenant decisions, perks play a huge role in making a property stand out. Modern conveniences, parking access, outdoor space, pet-friendly policies, extra storage, and strong security are among the most appreciated features. Landlords who invest in these areas often find they not only attract tenants more quickly but also retain them longer, reducing turnover and maximizing returns. When you focus on the perks tenants value most, you can strike the right balance between cost-effective improvements and tenant satisfaction, ultimately turning good rentals into great ones.